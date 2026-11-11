Akhilesh-Tikait Meeting Puts Farmers At Centre Of 'PDA' Politics In Uttar Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 12 (IANS) In a significant political outreach aimed at strengthening ties with the farming community ahead of future electoral battles, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting with prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and discussed a wide range of issues affecting cultivators across Uttar Pradesh.

Following the meeting on late Wednesday evening, Yadav shared a detailed message on social media, asserting that farmers remain the most distressed section of society and deserve both dignity and fair compensation for their labour.

In his post on social media platform X, Akhilesh Yadav said that greenery should not merely symbolise prosperity, but that prosperity itself must reach every household, courtyard and village.

He stressed that such an objective can only be achieved when farmers, agriculture and rural communities receive due respect and adequate value for their hard work.

According to Yadav, his discussion with Tikait revealed that farmers across Uttar Pradesh continue to face serious challenges.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) social justice plank, Akhilesh Yadav remarked that those who are suffering are part of the PDA and added that the letter "A" in PDA also stands for "Annadata", meaning farmers who feed the nation.

The statement is being viewed as an attempt by the Samajwadi Party to expand the PDA narrative by placing farmers at its core.

Yadav claimed that growing support from the farming community would help ensure the success of the PDA in every village and at every polling booth.

The meeting comes at a time when farmer-related issues continue to dominate public discourse in Uttar Pradesh.

Farmer organisations led by Tikait have repeatedly raised concerns over minimum support prices (MSP), pending sugarcane dues, crop losses and procurement-related issues.

In recent months, Tikait has also participated in protests and agitations demanding better returns and policy support for cultivators.

Reiterating the importance of agriculture to the nation's economic and social well-being, Akhilesh Yadav said, "When the fields smile, the nation will smile."

He said that villages and the country can prosper only when 'annadatas' (farmers) are prosperous.

The struggle for farmers' dignity, rights and fair remuneration, he added, forms the real strength of the PDA movement.