Baranagar Murder: Young Woman Found Dead In Empty Flat! Read Details

A 26-year-old woman's body was found in her sister and brother-in-law's empty flat. This incident in the Lake Pally area of Baranagar, North 24 Parganas, has caused a massive sensation. Police broke open the flat's door and recovered the body. There are reports of several injury marks on the deceased's body. Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of murder in their preliminary probe. The deceased woman is Anjali Sau, known to be a resident of Dunlop. Her sister and brother-in-law own a flat in the Lake Pally area near Ward 17 of Baranagar. They lived in that flat for about four years but currently reside in Srirampur, Hooghly, for business purposes.

According to local sources, Anjali's brother-in-law left the flat's keys with neighbor Latika Manna on Monday. Anjali took those keys and went to the flat on Tuesday afternoon. Since evening, her family members couldn't contact her. Anjali's sister then reached out to the neighbors. When knocking on the flat's door yielded no response, the Baranagar police station was informed. The police arrived, broke down the door, entered, and recovered the young woman's body. The body was later sent to the Baranagar State General Hospital.

Injury Marks Found, Murder Suspected

A police source claims the young woman's body was found lying on the bed. Injury marks were also found on the body. As a result, investigators are exploring the angle of murder behind the death. Although the real cause of death will only be confirmed once the post-mortem report is available, the Baranagar police have started investigating the incident. CCTV footage from the apartment complex and surrounding areas is being checked. Efforts are on to find out who visited the flat before and after the incident. Investigators are awaiting the post-mortem report.

The recovery of a young woman's body from an empty flat in a high-rise building in a populated area has spread panic. Exactly how did Anjali die? Is any known person involved? The police are looking into all angles.