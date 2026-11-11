Suja Life (SUJA) Shares Decline Following Reduced 2026 Outlook Kehoe Law Firm Investigating
Suja Life Investors: If you purchased or otherwise acquired Suja Life securities and suffered financial losses, you are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm
On November 10, 2026, Suja reported third-quarter financial results and lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $351 million–$354 million, from $360 million–$369 million. The Company also reduced its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $68 million–$70 million, from $70 million–$72 million, amid continued grocery-channel pressures, including weaker demand and promotional activity.
The announcement followed Suja's August 4, 2026 disclosure of second-quarter financial results and reduced full-year net sales guidance, reflecting weakness in its grocery-channel business. On this news, Suja's stock price declined approximately 46% to close at $6.14 per share on August 5, 2026.
Following the November 10, 2026 announcement, Suja shares declined approximately 15% during intraday trading on November 11, 2026.
Suja Life Investors: Contact Kehoe Law FirmSuja Life investors seeking additional information about the investigation Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, ..., ...
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