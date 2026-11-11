Suja Life (SUJA) Shares Decline Following Reduced 2026 Outlook Kehoe Law Firm Investigating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of

Suja Life Investors: If you purchased or otherwise acquired Suja Life securities and suffered financial losses, you are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm

On November 10, 2026, Suja reported third-quarter financial results and lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $351 million–$354 million, from $360 million–$369 million. The Company also reduced its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $68 million–$70 million, from $70 million–$72 million, amid continued grocery-channel pressures, including weaker demand and promotional activity.

The announcement followed Suja's August 4, 2026 disclosure of second-quarter financial results and reduced full-year net sales guidance, reflecting weakness in its grocery-channel business. On this news, Suja's stock price declined approximately 46% to close at $6.14 per share on August 5, 2026.

Following the November 10, 2026 announcement, Suja shares declined approximately 15% during intraday trading on November 11, 2026.

Suja Life Investors: Contact Kehoe Law Firm

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