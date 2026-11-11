Iconic Former Roslyn Cinema Reimagined As Premier Retail Leasing Opportunity In Roslyn Village

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blue Island Homes Commercial Division presents 8,800 square feet of newly renovated retail space in one of Long Island's most recognizable village locations

ROSLYN, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Island Homes Commercial Division proudly announces the availability of the reimagined former Roslyn Cinema, offering an exceptional 8,800-square-foot retail leasing opportunity in the heart of historic Roslyn Village.

Directly across from the Ellen E. Ward Memorial Clock Tower, this familiar village landmark has undergone a comprehensive renovation, blending its distinctive historic character and restored marquee with modern infrastructure, striking architectural details, and versatile commercial space.

Featuring 4,400 square feet on each of its two floors, the property offers more than 47 feet of frontage along Tower Place. Soaring ceilings, column-free interiors, and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass create bright, open spaces with beautiful views overlooking Roslyn Pond Park. Three outdoor terraces, including a pond-facing ground-floor terrace and two second-floor terraces, further enhance the property's unique appeal.

The second floor features large skylights that bring in abundant natural light, a glass-lined interior overlook connecting the upper level to the main entrance, and a distinctive glass-enclosed former projection room that provides additional private accessory space.

Beyond its architectural appeal, the property has been extensively updated with new HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, structural steel, and a brand-new roof. A new wheelchair-accessible passenger elevator, staircase access between floors, and 400-amp electrical service provide the infrastructure needed to support a variety of commercial uses.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

8,800 TOTAL SQUARE FEET



Ground Floor: 4,400 SF

Second Floor: 4,400 SF

More than 47 feet of frontage on Tower Place Fully sprinklered throughout

DISTINCTIVE ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN



Soaring ceilings and column-free interiors

Floor-to-ceiling glass with pond and park views

Three outdoor terraces

Large second-floor skylights

Glass-lined interior overlook

Glass-enclosed former projection room Restored historic marquee



MODERN BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE



New wheelchair-accessible passenger elevator

New HVAC systems

New plumbing and electrical systems

400-amp electrical service

Brand-new roof and structural steel Three restrooms, including an accessible ground-floor restroom

PRIME ROSLYN VILLAGE LOCATION



Directly across from the Ellen E. Ward Memorial Clock Tower

Views overlooking Roslyn Pond Park

More than 47 feet of Tower Place frontage Ample nearby village parking

A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY IN THE HEART OF ROSLYN

With its prominent location, architectural character, and extensive modernization, the former Roslyn Cinema offers a rare opportunity for a business or retailer seeking a distinctive presence in one of Long Island's most established and desirable downtown communities.

Blue Island Homes Commercial Division combines decades of commercial real estate experience with personalized representation, strategic guidance, and an understanding of the Long Island market.

For leasing information, property details, or to arrange a private tour, contact:

Mark Stempel

CEO | Licensed Real Estate Broker

Mobile: 646.678.2875

...

Leslie Anastasi

Licensed Associate Broker

Mobile: 516.506.1660

...

Blue Island Homes | Commercial Division

516.613.3600

BlueIslandHomesNY.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at