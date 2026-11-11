Iconic Former Roslyn Cinema Reimagined As Premier Retail Leasing Opportunity In Roslyn Village
ROSLYN, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Island Homes Commercial Division proudly announces the availability of the reimagined former Roslyn Cinema, offering an exceptional 8,800-square-foot retail leasing opportunity in the heart of historic Roslyn Village.
Directly across from the Ellen E. Ward Memorial Clock Tower, this familiar village landmark has undergone a comprehensive renovation, blending its distinctive historic character and restored marquee with modern infrastructure, striking architectural details, and versatile commercial space.
Featuring 4,400 square feet on each of its two floors, the property offers more than 47 feet of frontage along Tower Place. Soaring ceilings, column-free interiors, and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass create bright, open spaces with beautiful views overlooking Roslyn Pond Park. Three outdoor terraces, including a pond-facing ground-floor terrace and two second-floor terraces, further enhance the property's unique appeal.
The second floor features large skylights that bring in abundant natural light, a glass-lined interior overlook connecting the upper level to the main entrance, and a distinctive glass-enclosed former projection room that provides additional private accessory space.
Beyond its architectural appeal, the property has been extensively updated with new HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, structural steel, and a brand-new roof. A new wheelchair-accessible passenger elevator, staircase access between floors, and 400-amp electrical service provide the infrastructure needed to support a variety of commercial uses.
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
8,800 TOTAL SQUARE FEET
- Ground Floor: 4,400 SF Second Floor: 4,400 SF More than 47 feet of frontage on Tower Place Fully sprinklered throughout
DISTINCTIVE ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN
- Soaring ceilings and column-free interiors Floor-to-ceiling glass with pond and park views Three outdoor terraces Large second-floor skylights Glass-lined interior overlook Glass-enclosed former projection room Restored historic marquee
MODERN BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE
- New wheelchair-accessible passenger elevator New HVAC systems New plumbing and electrical systems 400-amp electrical service Brand-new roof and structural steel Three restrooms, including an accessible ground-floor restroom
PRIME ROSLYN VILLAGE LOCATION
- Directly across from the Ellen E. Ward Memorial Clock Tower Views overlooking Roslyn Pond Park More than 47 feet of Tower Place frontage Ample nearby village parking
A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY IN THE HEART OF ROSLYN
With its prominent location, architectural character, and extensive modernization, the former Roslyn Cinema offers a rare opportunity for a business or retailer seeking a distinctive presence in one of Long Island's most established and desirable downtown communities.
Blue Island Homes Commercial Division combines decades of commercial real estate experience with personalized representation, strategic guidance, and an understanding of the Long Island market.
For leasing information, property details, or to arrange a private tour, contact:
Mark Stempel
CEO | Licensed Real Estate Broker
Mobile: 646.678.2875
...
Leslie Anastasi
Licensed Associate Broker
Mobile: 516.506.1660
...
Blue Island Homes | Commercial Division
516.613.3600
BlueIslandHomesNY.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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