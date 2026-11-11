Beverage Market Size To Expand To $2.78 Trillion By 2032 As Nonalcoholic Drinks Gain Ground - Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beverage market projected to grow at a 5.35% CAGR during 2027–2032, with Asia-Pacific leading regional growth at 5.65%.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Beverage Market is expected to grow from $2.03 trillion in 2026 to $2.14 trillion in 2027 and reach $2.78 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.35% over 2027–2032. Convenient drinking occasions, functional demand, and selective premium spending are creating multiple avenues for market expansion. In the United States, packaged and dispensed drinks are supporting convenience-led consumption alongside demand for lower-sugar formulations, while special-occasion on-trade demand in Britain is creating opportunities for better-quality beverages. However, sugar-linked levies and volatile sweetener costs are constraining pricing flexibility, requiring producers to balance product differentiation with consumer affordability.

Key Growth Factors

Convenience and Functional Demand Broaden Beverage Opportunities

Convenient drinking occasions and demand for functional beverages are supporting several routes to market growth. In the United States, packaged and dispensed drinks are addressing convenience requirements, while demand for lower-sugar formulations is influencing product development and positioning.

Occasion-Led Premium Spending Supports Product Differentiation

Special-occasion on-trade demand in Britain is creating an opportunity for better-quality drinks. Producers can respond through differentiated formulations and occasion-specific serves, potentially increasing value per purchase by aligning beverage propositions with particular consumption occasions.

Sugar Levies and Sweetener Costs Constrain Pricing Flexibility

Sugar-linked levies and volatile sweetener costs are adding pressure to beverage pricing strategies. These factors require producers to balance differentiated formulations and product positioning against consumers' ability to pay, particularly when developing lower-sugar offerings.

“The beverage market is increasingly shaped by the intersection of convenience, functional demand, and selective premium consumption. Producers will need to differentiate formulations and occasion-specific offerings while managing sugar-related levies and sweetener cost volatility, making consumer affordability central to sustainable value creation,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Segment Insights

The Beverage Market Report is segmented by:

Product Type: Alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages.

Packaging Type: PET bottles, cans, and more.

Application: Nutritional and Functional Support, energy boost, and more.

Distribution Channel: Off-trade and on-trade.

Geography: North America, Asia-Pacific, and more.

Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD), based on availability.

Regional Outlook

The United States and Britain illustrate distinct demand opportunities within the beverage market. In the United States, packaged and dispensed drinks support convenience-led consumption alongside demand for lower-sugar formulations, while Britain offers opportunities through special-occasion on-trade demand for better-quality beverages. The market assessment also covers North America, Asia-Pacific, and other geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the beverage market is influenced by formulation differentiation, convenience, and the ability to address occasion-specific consumption. Producers are responding to functional demand and selective premium spending, while sugar-linked levies and sweetener cost volatility make pricing flexibility and affordability important competitive considerations.

Key Companies

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The Coca-Cola Company

Bacardi Limited

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Beverage Market:

Industry Trending Reports

Soy Beverages Market Size: The global soy beverages market is projected to register a 6.10% CAGR over the forecast period, driven by escalating consumer demand for cholesterol-free, protein-rich plant milks and functional dairy alternatives. Asia-Pacific commands the largest regional revenue share due to traditional dietary adoption, rising disposable incomes, and the expansion of modern retail channels, while North America and Europe register steady growth tied to aging populations seeking cardiovascular and functional wellness benefits. Ingredient processors and beverage brands are expanding operations into emerging African and South American markets, leveraging ready-to-drink aseptic packaging and localized flavor adaptations to capture shifting consumer spending

Antioxidant Beverages Market Share: The global antioxidant beverages market is anticipated to record an 8.70% CAGR through the forecast period, supported by consumer transitions toward functional hydration and immune-supportive beverages. Revenue expansion is propelled by clean-label product claims, organic certifications, and formulations free from synthetic preservatives, with hypermarkets and supermarkets maintaining primary retail volume share due to extensive refrigerated shelf space. Beverage manufacturers are strengthening competitive positions by integrating botanical extracts, superfruit purees, and cold-pressed plant ingredients while conducting targeted consumer education campaigns on cellular health.

South America Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends:

China Plant-Based Food and Beverages Market Growth:

Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Market Analysis:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-the-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

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