Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes War On Friday, December 19Th

Soboba Casino Resort

WAR

WAR 50th Anniversary Greatest Hits Tour

WAR at Soboba Casino Resort December 19th

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome legendary funk, soul and rock band WAR and its 50th Anniversary Greatest Hits Tour to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Saturday, December 19th at 8pm.For more than five decades, WAR has created an unmistakable sound blending funk, soul, R&B, rock, Latin music, jazz and blues. The band first broke through internationally after joining forces with former Animals frontman Eric Burdon, recording the worldwide hit“Spill the Wine.” WAR went on to establish an identity all its own with a remarkable collection of songs that have become part of the American musical landscape, including“Low Rider,”“Why Can't We Be Friends?,”“The Cisco Kid,”“The World Is a Ghetto,”“Slippin' Into Darkness,”“All Day Music” and“Summer.”The band reached new heights with its album“The World Is a Ghetto,” which became Billboard's best-selling album of 1973. In 1975 WAR released“Why Can't We Be Friends?,” featuring two of the group's most enduring songs,“Low Rider” and the title track“Why Can't We Be Friends?” Throughout its career, WAR has earned 17 gold, platinum or multi-platinum certifications, while its music has continued to reach new generations through film, television, advertising, sampling and covers by other artists.In 2026, WAR is celebrating another milestone: the 50th anniversary of its landmark“Greatest Hits” collection. The anniversary is being commemorated with a special 50th-anniversary reissue and the Greatest Hits Tour, giving longtime fans and new audiences the opportunity to experience the music that has made WAR one of the most enduring bands of its generation.For tickets: visit soboba/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.Upcoming shows include:November 20 – Taylor DayneNovember 21 – Scotty McCreeryDecember 4 – Marlon WayansDecember 19 – WAR, 50th Anniversary Greatest Hits TourAbout Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley's leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit .Follow us:#!/SobobaCasino1@soboba_casino_resort

Cara Cohan

Soboba Casino Resort

8664762622 ext.

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Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes War On Friday, December 19th News Provided By Cord Media November 11, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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