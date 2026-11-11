Safe Pro Wins AI-Powered Demining Contract From Ukrainian Deminers Association Under UN Mine Action Service Program

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) secures a contract with the Ukrainian Deminers Association under a UNMAS-supported program to deploy AI-powered drone imagery analysis for humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

Safe Pro Group expands its humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine, leveraging its SpotlightAI platform and a dataset of more than 3.2 million drone images to support landmine detection and threat mapping.

Ukraine to receive Safe Pro's Hyper-scale AI Landmine Mapping Platform to Address the National Humanitarian Demining Crisis

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI)

- Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO, Safe Pro Group Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the“Company”), a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Ukrainian Deminers Association (UDA) under a United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) Program to deliver American AI technology in support of Ukraine's national demining crisis.Safe Pro Group Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:Today, over six million Ukrainians live in or around heavily mined and contaminated areas, impacting $11 billion in Agriculture business annually. Demining these areas saves the lives of everyday citizens, enables Ukraine's economic recovery, and opens investment opportunities for American businesses.Supported by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the UDA, in agreement with Safe Pro, will work to strengthen Ukraine's national capabilities in the field of humanitarian demining. The initial project will utilize Safe Pro's SpotlightAI, a cloud-based, hyper-scalable, AI-powered image analysis and threat mapping platform, to demonstrate the practical application of unmanned aerial systems (drones) and remote sensing for the inspection of contaminated territories. The goal of the project is to implement modern technologies into the processes of quality management of humanitarian demining across Ukraine.“Together with the UDA, we have the opportunity to further our joint mission of supporting humanitarian deminers in Ukraine, providing our AI tools to the brave men and women committed to protecting the innocent civilians denied their land. We are honored and grateful to work alongside the UDA, with the incredible support of UNMAS, to deliver AI technologies to address the massive demining crisis facing Ukraine's citizens,” said Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.This new agreement for use of the Company's AI software technology in Ukraine follows the recent receipt of a U.S. Department of State subcontract awarded to Safe Pro for its patented AI threat detection and mapping solution in support of a sponsored demining project in the country.Safe Pro's SpotlightAI, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is a hyper-scalable, cloud-based platform for the analysis of imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones. It is part of Safe Pro's patented Ground Truth software ecosystem, which utilizes AI and machine learning algorithms trained on one of the world's largest real-world drone-based imagery datasets to instantly detect small, hard-to-find threats and objects of interest across large-scale, high-risk environments. Safe Pro's dataset includes more than 3.2 million drone images and over 60,200 confirmed detections collected across 40,520+ acres in Ukraine. For more information on Safe Pro's real-world landmine and UXO detection results, visit: .For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, visit and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.About Safe Pro Group Inc.Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPAI Ground Truth, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of super intelligence (SI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit .About the Ukrainian Deminers Association (UDA)UDA is the largest Ukrainian Mine Action operator with over eight years of experience. In terms of beneficiary coverage, the organization ranks among the TOP three Mine Action operators in Ukraine.About the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS)Established in 1997, UNMAS works to eliminate the threat posed by mines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices by coordinating United Nations mine action, leading operational responses at the country level, and in support of peace operations, as well as through the development of standards, policies, and norms. As a specialized service of the United Nations located within the Department of Peace Operations, UNMAS operates under UN legislative mandates of both the General Assembly and the Security Council. UNMAS also responds to requests for assistance from United Nations Resident Coordinators and national authorities in states affected by explosive ordnance.Forward-Looking StatementsSome statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future use of its demining technology in Ukraine and the acceptance and continued use of its solutions by potential government, military, and humanitarian organizations, and the Company's future business plans and expectations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“intends,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“seek,”“target,”“forecast,”“continue,”“approximately,” or similar words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at . Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date, except as required by law.Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:...Investor Contact:Ankit Hira, Managing DirectorSolebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc....To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitAdditional Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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Safe Pro Awarded AI-Powered Demining Contract by Ukrainian Deminers Association Under UNMAS Program

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Safe Pro Wins AI-Powered Demining Contract from Ukrainian Deminers Association Under UN Mine Action Service Program News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 11, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, IT Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Technology



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