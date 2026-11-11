Belonging By Design: The Relocation Expert Helping A Million Americans Move Without Regret

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Idaho Falls entrepreneur and SettleSavvy founder Brigham Redd on why the neighborhood, not the house, decides whether a move works.

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Brigham Redd and his wife moved from Provo to Las Vegas, they chose their apartment for one simple reason: she could bike to her graduate program. Within weeks they learned the area around it was struggling with crime and homelessness. They had the right city and the wrong neighborhood. Two years later they moved across the valley to a walkable area near parks, where their young family finally felt safe, and the contrast stayed with him. Today Redd, an Idaho Falls entrepreneur and the founder of SettleSavvy, has turned that lesson into a mission to help a million Americans move without regret.SettleSavvy lets people set their own priorities and then scores every census tract against them on a personal map, covering 918 metros and already used by more than 5,000 people. Instead of a generic "best places" ranking, it answers the question movers actually ask: will this specific place fit my life? It is a direct response to a problem most people underestimate. By one widely cited measure, around 70% of Americans have regrets about their most recent move, according to Anytime Estimate's 2025 Moving Trends study, and those regrets are usually about the neighborhood rather than the city.Redd's route to the problem is unusually hands-on. He has been selling and prospecting since 2014, including two years of daily cold approach across Greater London and Portsmouth as a full-time volunteer, and door-to-door sales while studying at BYU. In Las Vegas he built a cabinet and floor refinishing business from first customer to sale between 2018 and 2022, and completed a BS in Business Management in 2019. After returning to Idaho in 2022 he founded Lift Off Realty, which now handles real estate across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming and is leading Aspen Ridge, a sixteen-homesite development above Swan Valley. He has since become managing partner of a Jackson, Wyoming flooring company and runs further ventures in short-stay glamping and cleaning services. He also builds much of his own software, including the tools and CRM behind his companies.The thread connecting all of it is an idea he calls Belonging by Design, the belief that where you live shapes who you become, and that finding the right place should be deliberate rather than left to luck. "You can research a city for months and your actual street for an afternoon," Redd said. "The neighborhood is the part that shapes your daily life, and almost no one has a real tool to get it right. That is what we set out to build."That outlook extends beyond his businesses. In Southeast Idaho, Redd runs and coaches The Liftoff League, a free youth sports league for children aged four to six, sponsored by Lift Off Realty. "Soccer has been a big part of my life, and I wanted kids to have a place to run around, learn, build confidence, and just have fun," he said.Redd, a dad, coach and pilot, is available for interviews and podcasts on relocation, neighborhood research, and building companies in the Mountain West.About SettleSavvySettleSavvy is a neighborhood research platform that scores every census tract to each user's own priorities across 918 US metros, helping people find not just a house but a place to belong. Founded by Brigham Redd in 2023, it has supported more than 5,000 users. Learn more at settlesavvy and brighamredd.Media ContactBrigham Redd, Founder, SettleSavvy...(208) 538-1500

Emma Sivess

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Belonging by Design: The Relocation Expert Helping a Million Americans Move Without Regret News Provided By Unlimited Content November 11, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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