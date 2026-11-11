America Makes Releases Its AM For Space Propulsion Report: A Roadmap With Far-Reaching Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roadmap serves as a concentrated voice of industry priorities

Youngstown, OH, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By Dawn Marzano, Communications Director, America Makes

America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing (AM) Innovation Institute, has published its long-awaited report“Advancing AM for Space Propulsion: A Roadmap to Strengthening U.S. Capabilities,” a comprehensive roadmap that captures the current state of AM for propulsion systems and charts an ambitious path forward. Although the report is rooted in the technical challenges of space propulsion, its implications resonate far beyond rockets.

The power of the report lies in what it represents, specifically a moment of industry-wide alignment, according to Brandon Ribic, Ph.D., Technology Director at America Makes.

“We brought together a community around a topic and gained a much broader perspective on the current state of the space propulsion supply chain and manufacturing technology,” Ribic says.“What we found is much more broadly relevant to munitions, hypersonics, naval marine applications, aerospace, nuclear power generation, and oil and gas.”

The report consolidates years of collaboration across more than 50 organizations, multiple federal agencies, and dozens of industry experts. For America Makes, the value is in the findings and in the process that enabled them.

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CONTACT: Dawn Marzano America Makes 330-519-7951...