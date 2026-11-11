MD Logic Health X Blu Vitals Launch First Collaboration Product, Mag 9+, A Breakthrough Nine-Form Magnesium Complex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FLORIDA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MD Logic Health® is collaborating with Blu Vitals, its newest cobrand, to introduce Mag 9+, the first product from the partnership. Blu Vitals is a longevity-focused wellness community inspired by the world's longest-lived populations, where healthy habits, meaningful connections, and a sense of purpose are part of everyday life. MD Logic Health® brings its doctor-formulated, pharmacist-verified approach to supplement formulation. Together, they debut Mag 9+, an advanced magnesium supplement featuring nine distinct forms of magnesium and four co-nutrients in one daily formula designed to support energy production, healthy muscle and nerve function, and bone health.*







Mag 9+ by Blu Vitals x MD Logic Health

Magnesium plays a role in more than 300 enzyme systems throughout the body, supporting essential functions such as energy production, normal muscle contraction, nerve signaling, and bone health. Despite its importance, many Americans aren't getting enough through their diets.

Nearly half of Americans fall below an important magnesium intake benchmark. An analysis of U.S. dietary data found that approximately 48% of people across all ages consumed less magnesium from food and beverages than their Estimated Average Requirement (EAR).

Mag 9+ was developed with this nutritional gap in mind.

Mag 9+ is the first product to come from the collaboration. It reflects Blu Vitals' belief that quality supplementation may help support a healthy lifestyle, alongside nutrition, movement, rest, and meaningful connection, and it is made to the same formulation standards MD Logic Health® applies to every product.

“For more than two decades, MD Logic Health® has formulated supplements that doctors, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals can stand behind,” said Shanti Ramjeet, RPh, Pharmacist and COO of MD Logic Health®.“Blu Vitals shares our belief that wellness goes beyond the bottle. Its community is built around the habits of the world's longest-lived people, and collaborating with Blu Vitals lets us bring our formulation expertise to that vision. Mag 9+ is our first product together, and we wanted it to rethink everyday magnesium, with nine distinct forms and four co-nutrients in one formula.”

So, What Makes Mag 9+ Different?

Mag 9+ brings together nine magnesium sources with vitamin D3, vitamin B6, manganese, and boron in one formula.

Designed to support energy production, healthy stress response, muscle and nerve function, and bone health,* it offers a convenient, comprehensive approach to daily magnesium supplementation. Each serving delivers 500 mg of elemental magnesium from nine sources, including amino acid chelates, organic acid forms, and Sucrosomial® Magnesium Oxide.

Magnesium is always bound to a partner molecule, and that partner shapes how each form dissolves and travels through the body. Rather than choosing just one, Mag 9+ combines nine forms that work side by side. Here is what each one brings:

Amino Acid-Bound Forms

Magnesium bound to amino acids, which helps keep it stable as it moves through digestion.



Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate (buffered with oxide): Magnesium bound to glycine, an amino acid that supports relaxation.

Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate: Bound to amino acids, which helps protect it from compounds in grains and leafy greens that can tie up minerals during digestion.

Magnesium Taurate: Paired with taurine, an amino acid that supports healthy cardiovascular and nervous system function.* Magnesium Aspartate: Paired with aspartic acid, an amino acid involved in cellular energy production and nerve signaling.*

Organic Acid Forms

Magnesium paired with naturally occurring organic acids, which help it dissolve readily.



Magnesium Citrate: One of the most commonly used forms of magnesium. Well absorbed, and supports digestive regularity.*

Magnesium Malate: Paired with malic acid, part of the cycle cells use to make energy. Supports muscle energy and recovery.*

Magnesium Gluconate: Highly soluble, so it dissolves easily and absorbs smoothly. Magnesium Orotate: Paired with orotic acid, which helps carry magnesium into cells to support cellular energy.*

Specialized Delivery Technology

Sucrosomial® Magnesium Oxide: Magnesium inside a protective coating designed to help it pass through stomach acid and absorb gently. It gives the formula one more way in, working alongside the other eight forms.*

Four Co-Nutrients

Mag 9+ also includes four nutrients that work alongside magnesium:



Vitamin D3: Supports calcium absorption, normal muscle function, bone health, and immune function.* Magnesium helps the body activate vitamin D, so the two work as partners.

Vitamin B6: The active form of vitamin B6, ready for the body to use. Supports normal energy metabolism and nervous system function, and helps cells take up magnesium.*

Manganese: Supports normal bone formation and is a key part of the antioxidant enzymes that protect cells.* Boron: A trace mineral that helps the body hold on to magnesium and calcium, supporting bone and joint health.*

Together, these ingredients offer a convenient way to support several essential functions in one daily routine.* Rather than relying on a single magnesium source, Mag 9+ provides a combination of nine forms alongside nutrients that play important roles in everyday health.

“As a nurse, I spend a lot of time helping people make sense of what they're putting into their bodies, and supplements always come up,” said Lawnda Jackson, RN-BSN, MSN, a registered nurse and a Blu Vitals ambassador.“Magnesium is one I hear about often, because so many people fall short through food alone. What I appreciate about Mag 9+ is the thought behind it: nine forms of magnesium and four co-nutrients, developed by a team consisting of formulation experts, including doctors and pharmacists, and is clearly labeled so people know exactly what they're taking. I always encourage people to check with their own healthcare provider before adding anything new, and I'm proud that the first product from our Blu Vitals is one I'm comfortable bringing into that conversation.”

A New Approach to Everyday Wellness

Mag 9+ is designed for convenient daily use as it provides an option for consumers looking to help support their nutritional needs as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Mag 9+ marks a new chapter, and to celebrate the launch, Blu Vitals and MD Logic Health® are offering up to 25% off Mag 9+ for a limited time,

Nine forms of magnesium. Four supporting nutrients. One new chapter in everyday wellness.

About Blu Vitals

Blu Vitals is a longevity-focused wellness community inspired by the habits of the world's longest-lived people, built around healthy habits, meaningful connection, and a sense of purpose. Its product line, made for the community's everyday use, begins with Mag 9+, created in collaboration with MD Logic Health®. Learn more at bluvitals.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to creating sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible. The company's mission is to empower individuals on their wellness journeys by providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Their commitment to quality ensures that every supplement is manufactured in a GMP-compliant and FDA-registered facility in the USA. With a product line focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome, MD Logic Health has earned national recognition and has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. Doctor-Formulated, Pharmacist-Verified. Supplementing Life since 2005.

Press Inquiries

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