Omaha's Elite Nebraska Real Estate Team Joins Epique Realty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Team leader Troy Benes moves one of Nebraska's top-ranked teams from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate to the cloud brokerage

Omaha, Neb., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troy Benes and the Elite Nebraska Real Estate Team have joined Epique Realty, the cloud-based real estate brokerage, moving from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate. The move takes effect Nov. 11, 2026.







Troy and Kristy Benes of Elite Nebraska Real Estate, which joins Epique Realty effective November 11, 2026.

The Elite Nebraska Real Estate Team has consistently ranked in the Top 10 nationally within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and has averaged approximately $100 million in annual sales over the past 15 years. In RealTrends' latest rankings, the RealTrends Verified large team of about 20 agents ranks No. 2 in Nebraska and No. 2 in Omaha by both sales volume and transaction sides.

Benes has more than 21 years of experience in real estate. He earned his license on Aug. 1, 2005, while a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and went on to found the Elite Nebraska Real Estate Team, which serves Omaha, Elkhorn, Fremont, Bennington and surrounding communities.

Kristy Benes, Troy Benes' wife, also helps run the team. She is licensed in Arizona, and the team continues to grow beyond Nebraska.

"We're so excited to bring our team to Epique Realty! We are all about growth, opportunity, and giving our agents the best tools to succeed. We can't wait for this next chapter and all that's ahead! " said Benes.

"Troy has built a team that Omaha buyers and sellers have trusted for years, and he did it by investing in his agents," said Ryan Harper, Epique Realty's Colorado State Leader. "Epique gives a team leader like Troy the tools and the economics to keep doing that at a bigger scale."

Epique's team model includes reduced caps for Traditional and Power Teams, free transaction coordination, AI tools and stock awards. Read the full story of the team's move at jointhisbrokerage.com/post/troy-benes-joins-epique-realty, and watch an overview of Epique's 100-plus benefits, fees and cap, "Epique Realty Review 2027: Fees, Cap and What's New," on YouTube to find out why top producing teams are making the switch.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a cloud-based real estate brokerage led by CEO Joshua Miller. Epique describes itself as the first AI Certified Brokerage in the industry. Agents get an 85/15 commission split with caps that decline each year, free transaction coordination, AI tools and stock awards, with no franchise fees. Learn more at jointhisbrokerage.com/brokerage-economics







Epique Realty logo.

Press Inquiries

Ryan Harper, Colorado State Leader, Epique Realty

ryan [at] theharpers.com

303-847-2020

Troy Benes, Elite Nebraska Real Estate Team, Epique Realty

Troy [at] elitenebraska.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: