PETVIVO HOLDINGS TO FILE QUARTERLY REPORT ON NOVEMBER 13, 2026 WELCOMES SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS AND DIALOGUE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) ("PetVivo" or the“Company”), a biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for equine and companion animals, announced today that it plans to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Beginning with this filing, and continuing in subsequent quarters, the Company intends to communicate its quarterly financial results and related disclosures through its SEC filings and does not intend to issue separate quarterly results press releases or conduct quarterly earnings conference calls. As a company traded on the OTCQB® Venture Market, PetVivo will continue to provide public access to its financial results and related disclosures through its required SEC reports. Shareholders are encouraged to review these reports through the SEC's EDGAR database.

The Company intends to revisit this approach as its business and investor base evolve and currently anticipates resuming quarterly earnings releases and conference calls in connection with any future uplisting to a national securities exchange. Any such uplisting would be subject to applicable listing requirements and approvals.

This change in communication format does not change PetVivo's commitment to keeping shareholders informed and maintaining an open dialogue. The Company welcomes questions, feedback, and requests for discussion following review of its reports. Management remains available to discuss PetVivo's publicly disclosed results, business activities, and strategic priorities.

Shareholders may contact ... or call the Company's main office at (952) 405-6216 to submit questions or request a conversation with the appropriate member of the management team.

PetVivo appreciates its shareholders' continued interest and support.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative products please contact ... or visit , and .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV), together with its subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Somatrix Technologies, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the development, manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices, biomaterials and therapeutics for animal and human health. The Company's strategy is to leverage its proprietary technologies, intellectual property and scientific expertise to develop and commercialize products addressing unmet needs across veterinary and human medicine.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve issued and pending patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.