G3 REAL ESTATE ADDS 20 ACRES TO EXPAND LARGE-SCALE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS IN CERES

G3 Real Estate, a division of G3 Enterprises, acquired 20 acres in Ceres, California, expanding its industrial development site to approximately 47 acres.

Acquisition in critical California development region expands G3's holdings and creates more flexibility for future industrial users.

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- G3 Real Estate, a division of G3 Enterprises, has acquired an additional 20-acre parcel along Service Road near Crows Landing Road, expanding its industrial development opportunities in Ceres and giving future users more flexibility in how the site can be configured.The new parcel sits directly next to approximately 27 acres already owned by G3, creating a combined site of approximately 47 acres. By bringing the properties together, G3 can evaluate a wider range of building footprints and site plans based on the size, flow and operational needs of prospective industrial users.“This acquisition gives us much more flexibility in how we can think about the property and the types of users we can support,” said Mike Ash, VP at G3 Real Estate.“A company looking for a large single facility has very different needs than one planning a multi-building operation. The additional acreage gives us room to offer both.”MORE OPTIONS FOR LARGE-SCALE INDUSTRIAL USERSThe conceptual plans show three possible configurations: four buildings of about 230,000 square feet each, one building of about 900,000 square feet, or two buildings of about 250,000 square feet each alongside a 410,000-square-foot building.The plans illustrate the site's flexibility rather than a finalized development program. Final building sizes, layouts and supporting site features would be based on future project requirements.The property's Central California location may appeal to companies serving Northern California and Bay Area markets. Access to the Port of Oakland and regional transportation routes can support logistics operations, while industrial space in Central California may offer more competitive costs per square foot than many Bay Area locations. Together, those factors make the area a compelling option for companies looking to expand logistics capacity.For companies evaluating larger industrial facilities, flexibility can be especially important. Building footprint, truck circulation, loading areas, parking, access and room for future growth all influence whether a site can support an operation effectively. The expanded property gives G3 more flexibility to work through those requirements with customers as opportunities move forward.EXPANDING G3'S INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CAPACITYThe Ceres acquisition adds more capacity to G3 Real Estate's national development platform. G3's development capabilities extend beyond this region, supporting companies with significant warehouse, manufacturing, distribution and related industrial space needs across the country.“The value of this property is not just the additional acreage. It is the flexibility that acreage creates,” said Jeannette Woerman, Director at G3 Real Estate.“We can have a more productive conversation with a prospective user about what their operation actually needs and then evaluate a site plan around those needs.”Companies interested in learning more about the property or discussing future industrial space requirements can visit G3 Real Estate at .ABOUT G3 REAL ESTATEG3 Real Estate, a division of G3 Enterprises, owns, manages and develops real estate for businesses with a range of warehouse, operational, and manufacturing requirements. The team provides warehouse leasing, build-to-suit development, land development and in-house property management services.ABOUT G3 ENTERPRISESG3 Enterprises is an industry leading provider of packaging, logistics, real estate, and supply chain solutions. With decades of experience serving wine, beverage, food, agriculture, and industrial markets, G3 Enterprises provides integrated services designed to support customers with quality, reliability, and operational expertise. G3 offers 10 million square feet of warehousing space across the country as well as flexible land and industrial properties.

Michelle Clark

G3 Enterprises

+1 209-857-0041

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

G3 REAL ESTATE ADDS 20 ACRES TO EXPAND LARGE-SCALE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS IN CERES News Provided By MWD Web Design, Inc. November 11, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.