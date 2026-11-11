SKF Bearing Manufacturing Equipment To Be Offered At Public Auction

SKF Bearing Manufacturing & CNC Equipment

Specialized CNC grinding, turning and inspection equipment now open for bidding through December 1

- Russ Hilk - Fram FramFLOWERY BRANCH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Specialized bearing manufacturing equipment from SKF, one of the world's leading bearing manufacturers, is now open for bidding at public auction, with bidding closing December 1, 2026. South Auction, in partnership with Fram Fram, is conducting the online-only auction of surplus equipment from SKF's Flowery Branch, Georgia facility as part of a plant reconfiguration.Unlike conventional machine tools, specialized bearing manufacturing equipment often remains in production for decades or is transferred between facilities. As a result, opportunities to acquire this type of equipment on the open market are relatively uncommon.Featured equipment includes:. 2017 Lidköping SRD 420 CNC Ring Grinder, refurbished, for ID/OD grinding of rings 200–360 mm OD.. 2005 Lidköping SPC 600 CNC Face Grinder, for rings up to 600 mm OD.. 2007 Wuxi Mingxin MKW28100 CNC Vertical Grinder, for ID/OD grinding up to 1,000 mm.. 2003 Hembrug Mikroturn 950 4-Axis CNC Vertical Turning Lathe, equipped with a 39-inch electromagnetic chuck.. 2019 CHiNDT SMT-1500 Magnetic Particle Inspection System, for rings up to 1,500 mm OD.Auction Details. Bidding Closes: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia. Format: Online-only timed auction. Auction Catalog and Registration:About South AuctionSouth Auction is a full-service auction and real estate firm headquartered in Swainsboro, Georgia, serving clients across the Southeast. Its Personal Property Division conducts online auctions of industrial equipment and other assets.About Fram FramBased in the Minneapolis area, Fram Fram specializes in industrial equipment auctions, plant liquidations and surplus asset sales nationwide, helping manufacturers, lenders and businesses maximize recovery on capital assets.Media Contact:Jeffrey DuncanAuction Manager, Personal Property DivisionSouth Auction478-297-4057...

Jeffrey Duncan

South Auction

+1 478-297-4057

...

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SKF Bearing Manufacturing Equipment to Be Offered at Public Auction News Provided By Blue River Digital November 11, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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