MP Focusing On Modern Technology, Irrigation To Raise Farm Income, Attract Investment: CM Mohan Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Nov 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is focusing on modern farming technologies, expansion of irrigation facilities and agricultural diversification to increase farmers' income, reduce cultivation costs and attract investment in the farm sector, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

Addressing a session at the Bharat Agricultural Conference at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Chief Minister Yadav added that the state government was working to make agriculture more profitable, technology-driven and employment-oriented by encouraging innovation and advanced farming practices.

He said the state government was giving priority to natural and organic farming, crop diversification, water conservation and expansion of irrigation infrastructure to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen the rural economy.

"Efforts are being made to bring more agricultural land under irrigation and ensure timely availability of water to farmers. Strengthening agricultural infrastructure will help increase production and improve the economic condition of farmers," the Chief Minister added.

The state government is also seeking to attract investment in agriculture and allied sectors by strengthening its single-window clearance mechanism.

The system aims to provide investors with necessary approvals from different departments through a common platform, facilitating the establishment of agro-based industries.

Chief Minister Yadav said that generating investment and employment opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors was among the state government's key priorities.

He added that the state was also focusing on bringing women farmers, young people and progressive farmers into the mainstream of agricultural development.

The objective was to transform farming from a traditional occupation into a modern economic activity linked with technology, entrepreneurship and employment, the Chief Minister said.

The state government is encouraging farmers to adopt improved seeds, modern agricultural equipment, advanced cultivation techniques and better crop management practices, he added.

He also shared that emphasis is also being placed on crop diversification to help farmers respond to market demand and obtain better returns.

The Chief Minister said that agricultural development required a combination of modern technology, investment, innovation and farmer-oriented initiatives.

The state government aims to improve farm output and productivity while reducing input costs and raising farmers' income and living standards, CM Yadav added.

Madhya Pradesh is working towards establishing itself as a leading and self-reliant state in agriculture by strengthening the farm sector and expanding opportunities in agriculture-based industries, he said.