Arunachal Governor Calls For Firm, People-Friendly And Accountable Policing

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday stressed the need for a professional, disciplined and people-friendly police force, emphasising that policing must be firm in enforcing the law while remaining sensitive to the needs and concerns of citizens.

The Governor made these remarks when the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP), Rajesh Kumar, called on him at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) advised the state police chief to accord priority to strengthening the police force by making it more professional, disciplined, capable and responsive to public needs, an official of Lok Bhavan said.

The Governor also emphasised the importance of strengthening police-public relations and building public confidence in the police through responsive, accessible and accountable policing. He encouraged the DGP to ensure that the police force not only maintains law and order effectively but also earns the trust and confidence of the people through its conduct, commitment and service-oriented approach.

Welcoming the new DGP, the Governor expressed confidence that his vast experience in handling diverse responsibilities in the police establishment across the country would help strengthen law enforcement and address the State's evolving security challenges.

The Governor emphasised that strengthening the state police requires a comprehensive approach, encompassing merit-based recruitment, specialised and continuous training, modern weapons and equipment, reliable communication systems and upgraded police infrastructure.

He stressed that personnel must be adequately equipped and prepared to respond effectively to emerging security situations. The Governor also underscored the importance of an efficient command-and-control mechanism, better coordination among security agencies and optimum utilisation of available manpower.

Highlighting the importance of public trust, the Governor said that policing must be firm in enforcing the law yet sensitive to the needs of citizens.

The Governor shared his observations on the overall security scenario of the state and wished DGP Kumar a successful and productive tenure.

Earlier in the day, DGP Rajesh Kumar met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the latter's office. Taking to his official X account, CM Khandu said:“A pleasure to welcome Shri Rajesh Kumar, IPS, the newly appointed DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, who called on me today. My best wishes as he takes charge of this important responsibility. Wishing him a successful and fulfilling tenure in service to the state.”