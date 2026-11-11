Avengers Endgame Encore Heads To Disney Plus Before Doomsday Arrives

Marvel fans have a reason to revisit the epic superhero saga as 'Avengers: Endgame Encore', the extended version of the 2019 blockbuster, is set to begin streaming on Disney+ from November 13, ahead of the theatrical release of 'Avengers: Doomsday' next month, according to Variety.

The extended version, which returned to theatres with additional footage, will make its streaming debut roughly a month before 'Avengers: Doomsday' arrives in cinemas on December 18. When 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' was re-released in theatres, it featured four additional scenes that offered connections to the upcoming 'Doomsday'. The re-release also performed strongly at the box office, earning USD 26 million domestically and USD 86 million globally during its opening.

The Box Office Legacy

The theatrical return helped 'Avengers: Endgame' reclaim its position at the top of the all-time global box office charts, surpassing 'Avatar' with a total collection of USD 2.925 billion, as per the outlet. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had earlier unveiled the first details of Infinity Vision, a new premium theatrical format, at CinemaCon, according to Variety.

The 'Dunesday' Competition

Disney is rebranding existing screens at premium theatres as Infinity Vision screens, aiming to offer audiences an enhanced viewing experience with high-quality visuals and sound. The move comes amid growing competition for premium large-format screens, particularly as Warner Bros.' 'Dune: Part 3' is set to occupy IMAX screens for three weeks following its release on the same day as 'Avengers: Doomsday', according to Variety.

The simultaneous release of the two highly anticipated films has already sparked comparisons with the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon, which emerged when 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' arrived in theatres on the same day. The upcoming box-office clash, being referred to as 'Dunesday', is expected to put both 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Dune: Part 3' in the spotlight. With IMAX screens largely committed to 'Dune: Part 3', Disney and Marvel are turning to Infinity Vision to build excitement around their superhero sequel and offer audiences a premium theatrical experience.

Premium large-format screenings have increasingly played an important role in generating audience interest and box-office revenue. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' benefited from the popularity of large-screen formats, while audiences have also shown strong demand for IMAX screenings of the upcoming summer blockbuster 'The Odyssey', according to Variety.

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