Food Tips: Aluminium Foil Shiny Side Up Or Down? Know The Right Way To Use It

Food Tips: Be it packing rotis or baking, the modern kitchen is incomplete without aluminium foil. But have you noticed that one side of the foil is shiny like a mirror, and the other side is rough and dull? Which side should face the food? This debate has been going on for a long time. Some say keeping the shiny side inside keeps the food warm, while others say the rough side is safer.

Why is there a difference actually?

During the making of foil, two layers are pressed together in a machine and rolled. The side touching the roller rubs and becomes shiny, while the inner side remains dull or matte. So, it is not a different coating, just a result of the production process. Therefore, scientifically there is not much difference in heat conduction or safety between the two sides-both are aluminium.

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However, you must follow some rules for food safety.

Which side should you place the food?

1. For packing normal food (rotis, sandwiches): You can use any side, no harm. But experts say it is better to keep the shiny side outside and the rough side touching the food. This is because the rough side is relatively less slippery, holding the food better.

2. During baking or grilling: If you are baking chicken or fish wrapped in foil, keep the shiny side inside (towards the food). The shiny side reflects heat, cooking the food faster and evenly.

3. While keeping in the fridge: Do not wrap acidic foods (sour curd, lemon, tomato) directly in foil by mistake. Aluminium can melt and mix into the food upon contact with acid. Keep such food in butter paper or glass bowls first, then wrap with foil.

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Caution:

- Do not roast directly on fire wrapped in foil, the risk of aluminium leaching increases if the temperature exceeds 220 degrees.

- Do not reuse foil for hot food once used.

- Do not leave food in foil for a long time.

So the bottom line-there is nothing to fear about shiny-rough, both are safe. The real danger is extreme heat, sour food, and long contact. Foil is safe if used following the rules.