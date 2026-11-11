Youth Olympics: Boxer Gunjan Continues On Golden Path, Reaches Women's 48Kg Final

MENAFN - IANS) Dakar (Senegal), Nov 11 (IANS) Indian boxers raised hopes of claiming two gold medals in the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics on Wednesday, with Gunjan reaching the summit clash in the women's 48kg category in Dakar, Senegal.

Her win gave India another chance of ending its quest for a gold medal in the ongoing Dakar 2026.

Gunjan became the second Indian pugilist to reach the finals when she defeated Great Britain's Lily Bassett 4-1 to clinch a commanding win on points and keep her winning momentum going.

Gunjan's bout with Lily Bassett was scored 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 and 30-27 by the five judges, with four of them giving it in favour of the Indian boxer.

In the final, Gunjan will take on Bouthaina Bensalah of Algeria, who reached the final with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Michela Guglielmon of Italy.

In the quarterfinals, Gunjan defeated Mexico's Atena Sofia Juarez Calero 5-0 in the Women's 48 kg category to advance to the last-four stage and assured India of a medal.

Gunjan received a bye in the first round and got directly into the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei became the first Indian boxer to storm into the finals in the boxing competition at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar. He reached the Men's 50kg final by defeating Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo 5-0 on points in the semifinal bout on Wednesday.

Playing from the red corner, Meetei dominated the bout and won it on the cards scored by all five judges. The bout was scored 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 29-26 and 28-27 by the five judges.

In the final, Meetei will meet Kristian Jubani of Ireland, who blanked Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano of Mexico 5-0 in the other semifinal.

India have so far won medals in wrestling and swimming at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics for a tally of nine medals -- three silver and five bronze medals till the morning session on Wednesday (Nov 11).