United States Power Reserve Announces Official Launch Of USPR Token To Digitize And Trade US Power Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tokenized US Power Rights Meet Rising AI Energy Scarcity as USPR Launches Trading Ahead of November 30 Milestone

Washington, D.C, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Power Reserve today announced the official public launch and live trading of its native utility asset, USPR, introducing an on-chain reserve designed to tokenize US power rights. Developed in response to escalating grid constraints driven by artificial intelligence data centers and industrial electrification, the platform provides direct access to real-world energy-backed utility assets on public blockchain infrastructure ahead of an upcoming public platform milestone scheduled for November 30.













The crypto space is filled with projects chasing hype. But every so often, a launch arrives that's built differently, not on a mascot or a meme, but on a real-world resource the entire economy cannot function without. That's what makes the United States Power Reserve USPR ) one of the most compelling launches of the year.

Unlike countless narrative-only tokens, USPR is built around tokenized US power rights. Every data center, factory, EV charger and home depends on electricity, and demand is rising while grid capacity struggles to keep pace. The UN has warned that AI data centers will consume as much electricity as 1.3 billion people by 2030. This is a real, measurable, trillion-dollar problem: energy scarcity in the AI era.

Now, with USPR live and trading under a penny, the door is open to early adopters, and those who move first are positioned for the outsized upside.









Why USPR Is More Than Just a Token

USPR is engineered around scarcity and a single, unmissable thesis:



One resource, one direction: Power demand only moves one way. There is no scenario in the coming decade where the world needs less electricity.

A live, liquid market: USPR trades 24/7 and is accessible in a single click via the official site, which routes buyers directly to the correct asset.

Pre-milestone pricing: USPR is trading under a penny ahead of an expected public milestone on November 30, with a live countdown hosted at uspr.io. Early positioning happens before the date, not after. A single, verifiable contract: The official contract ends in“USPR.” Buyers are directed to verify it on-site, as identically named copies have appeared since launch.

Scarcity by Design

Power is finite. Grid capacity is finite. The window to enter at current levels is finite.

USPR's thesis is not built on emissions or inflationary rewards; it's built on the physical reality that power is becoming the defining scarcity of the decade. As institutional and retail attention converges on energy, the cheapest entry points are the first to disappear.

The Window Is Open: But Not for Long

USPR has already begun to move. Trading volume is scaling, holder count is climbing, and the asset remains under a penny ahead of the November 30 milestone.

With grid reliability now a national conversation, and AI demand compounding every quarter, the opportunity for early buyers could not be clearer.

This is a rare position: a real-world resource, a single-direction thesis, a live market, and pre-milestone pricing.

Early adopters don't just buy a token here; they take a stake in the resource that powers everything else.

Join the movement today, before November 30.









Media & Asset Information



Website: Contract Verification: Verify the contract before buying; the official address ends in“ USPR.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

James Patterson

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CONTACT: Info (at) uspr.io