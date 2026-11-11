New York, USA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Competitive Landscape Analysis: Key Developments by 200+ Companies Shaping the Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

The GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies competitive landscape report offers key insights into approved and ongoing research on 200+ pipeline GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Competitive Landscape 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of approved and pipeline GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. It also includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, helping stakeholders make informed decisions and optimize development strategies in the GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies domain.

Key Takeaways from the GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies competitive landscape report presents a robust market with over 180 active players developing more than 200 pipeline GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies.

Key GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies companies, such as Regeneron, Hansoh Pharma, Pfizer, Eli Lily and Company, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, vTv Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, MetaVia, Sciwind Biosciences, Kailera Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, D and D Pharmatech, Huadong Medicine, SCOHIA PHARMA, Vivani Medical, Biolexis Therapeutics, Regor Therapeutics, RenaissThera, Immunoforge, Corxel Pharmaceuticals, 4Moving Biotech, Zealand Pharma, Ascletis, United Laboratories International, Landmark Medicines, and others, are evaluating new GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies, such as Olatorepatide, PF-08653944, Retatrutide, CT-388, BI 3034701, TTP273, NBIP-'1968, DA-1726, XW014, HRS9531, VK 2735, Aleniglipron, MET-875o, MET-GGGi, SCO-094, NPM-115, BLX-7006, RGT-075, RT-1000, RT-2000, RT-4000, Froniglutide, CX11, 4P 004, Dapiglutide, ASC 35, UBT 48128, Research program: GLP-1 receptor agonists, and others, are under different phases of GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies clinical trials.

Approximately 30+ GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies are in the late stage of development, whereas 60+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development. Key indications for GLP-1 RAs & incretin-based therapies under development include Obesity, type 2 diabetes, knee osteoarthritis pain, moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea, chronic low back pain, cardiovascular and renal outcomes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), and others.

What are GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies?

GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) and other incretin-based therapies represent an increasingly important class of treatments for metabolic disorders, particularly type 2 diabetes and obesity. These therapies mimic or enhance the activity of endogenous incretin hormones, primarily glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), to stimulate glucose-dependent insulin secretion, suppress glucagon release, delay gastric emptying, and promote satiety, thereby improving glycemic control and supporting weight loss. Established agents such as semaglutide, liraglutide, and dulaglutide have demonstrated clinical benefits across cardiometabolic outcomes, while newer approaches, including oral GLP-1 RAs and dual- or multi-receptor agonists targeting GLP-1, GIP, and other metabolic pathways, are expanding the therapeutic landscape. Continued innovation in efficacy, dosing convenience, oral delivery, and combination mechanisms is expected to support broader adoption of incretin-based therapies across diabetes, obesity, and related cardiometabolic conditions.

Approved GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Drug Profile Analysis

MOUNJARO: Eli Lilly and Company

MOUNJARO (tirzepatide), developed by Eli Lilly and Company, is a once-weekly injectable dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D). By activating both GIP and GLP-1 pathways, tirzepatide enhances glucose-dependent insulin secretion, reduces glucagon release, delays gastric emptying, and increases satiety, thereby supporting improved glycemic control and weight loss. Clinical studies have shown that tirzepatide can achieve meaningful reductions in HbA1c and body weight compared with several established diabetes treatments. Its dual incretin mechanism provides a broader approach than selective GLP-1 receptor agonists by simultaneously targeting the GIP and GLP-1 signaling pathways. In May 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved MOUNJAROTM (tirzepatide) injection as a once-weekly GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist to be used alongside diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

OZEMPIC: Novo Nordisk

OZEMPIC (semaglutide) is a prescription therapy administered in conjunction with diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes. OZEMPIC injection is also indicated for reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death, in adults with T2D and established cardiovascular disease. In addition, it is indicated to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death in adults with T2D and chronic kidney disease. OZEMPIC tablets are additionally indicated for cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with T2D who are at high risk of major cardiovascular events. The safety and efficacy of both OZEMPIC injection and tablets have not been established in pediatric patients.

A snapshot of the Pipeline GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies mentioned in the report:

Drug Name Company Phase Indication RoA Olatorepatide Regeneron/Hansoh Pharma Registered Obesity SC Retatrutide Eli Lilly and Company III Obesity, type 2 diabetes, knee osteoarthritis pain, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic low back pain, cardiovascular and renal outcomes, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) SC PF-08653944 Pfizer III Obesity SC Enicepatide (CT-388) Roche III Obesity and type 2 diabetes SC BI 3034701 Boehringer Ingelheim II Obesity SC NBIP-'1968 Neurocrine Biosciences I Obesity SC DA-1726 MetaVia I Obesity SC XW014 Sciwind Biosciences I Type 2 diabetes Oral

Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Competitive Intelligence and Consulting at DelveInsight, said that GLP-1 receptor agonists represent an evolving therapeutic class in type 2 diabetes and obesity, with clinical research exploring their role in cardiovascular, renal, and other metabolic conditions. The development landscape includes oral formulations, dual and triple agonists, and agents designed to improve weight reduction and treatment tolerability. Market adoption varies across regions, influenced by pricing, reimbursement policies, treatment access, and patient adherence. Future developments will depend on clinical outcomes, long-term safety evidence, real-world effectiveness, and the ability of emerging therapies to address existing treatment gaps.

Recent Developments in the GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Treatment Space



In October 2026, Zealand Pharma A/S announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has reported positive results from the Phase III SYNCHRONIZE-2 trial, which investigates the glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist survodutide (BI 456906) in adults living with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes (T2D). The trial met its co-primary endpoints, which were % change in body weight from baseline and body weight reduction of ≥5% from baseline, using both the treatment-regimen and efficacy estimands.

In September 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced detailed results from TRIUMPH-2, a Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of retatrutide, an investigational, first-in-class GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist, in adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity or overweight. At 80 weeks, all doses of retatrutide (4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg) delivered substantial weight loss and reductions in A1C. Results were presented at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Milan, Italy, and simultaneously published in The Lancet.

In August 2026, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced the initiation of a Phase I first-in-human clinical study evaluating the safety and tolerability of NBIP-'1968, an investigational GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor triple agonist being developed as a therapy for obesity.

In June 2026, Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited announced that the New Drug Application (NDA) for the Group's innovative drug Olatorepatide Injection has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for chronic weight management in obese and overweight adult patients.

In May 2026, Eli Lilly and Company, the maker of Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron), announced positive topline results from TRIUMPH-1, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of retatrutide, an investigational, first-in-class GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist, in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity and without diabetes. At 80 weeks, all doses of retatrutide (4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg) met the primary and key secondary endpoints for obesity, delivering clinically meaningful weight loss.

In April 2026, 4Moving Biotech (4MB) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to 4P004 for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis in patients with synovitis who have not benefited from at least two prior pharmacological therapies.

In April 2026, MetaVia Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in Part 3 of its Phase I clinical trial evaluating DA-1726, a novel dual oxyntomodulin (OXM) analog targeting both GLP-1 (GLP1R) and glucagon (GCGR) receptors. Part 3 of the Phase I program consists of two 16-week titration cohorts designed to evaluate one-step and two-step dose-escalation strategies to safely achieve higher target doses and further optimize tolerability.

In February 2026, Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd. announced a strategic commercialization collaboration with Pfizer China for Ecnoglutide injection (Ecnoglutide), a new‐generation cAMP‐biased GLP‐1 receptor agonist. Under the agreement, Pfizer will obtain exclusive commercialization rights for the product in Mainland China, marking an important first step to advance Pfizer's global strategy in the metabolic field in China. Sciwind Biosciences will remain the Marketing Authorization Holder and will be responsible for research and development, registration, manufacturing, and supply of the product. Under the terms of the agreement, Sciwind Biosciences is eligible to receive up to USD 495M in upfront, regulatory and sales milestone payments.

In February 2026, Pfizer Inc. announced positive topline results from the Phase IIb VESPER-3 study investigating monthly maintenance dosing of its fully-biased, ultra-long-acting, injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) PF'3944 (MET-097i) in adults with obesity or overweight without type 2 diabetes.

In January 2026, Roche announced positive topline results from CT388-103, a Phase II clinical trial of CT-388, an investigational dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity. In January 2026, AstraZeneca strengthened its weight management portfolio through a new strategic collaboration agreement with CSPC Pharmaceuticals to advance the development of multiple next-generation therapies for obesity and type 2 diabetes across eight programmes.

Scope of the GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Companies: egeneron, Hansoh Pharma, Pfizer, Eli Lily and Company, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, vTv Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, MetaVia, Sciwind Biosciences, Kailera Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, D and D Pharmatech, Huadong Medicine, SCOHIA PHARMA, Vivani Medical, Biolexis Therapeutics, Regor Therapeutics, RenaissThera, Immunoforge, Corxel Pharmaceuticals, 4Moving Biotech, Zealand Pharma, Ascletis, United Laboratories International, Landmark Medicines, and others. Key Pipeline GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Therapies: Olatorepatide, PF-08653944, Retatrutide, CT-388, BI 3034701, TTP273, NBIP-'1968, DA-1726, XW014, HRS9531, VK 2735, Aleniglipron, MET-875o, MET-GGGi, SCO-094, NPM-115, BLX-7006, RGT-075, RT-1000, RT-2000, RT-4000, Froniglutide, CX11, 4P 004, Dapiglutide, ASC 35, UBT 48128, Research program: GLP-1 receptor agonists, and others.

Table of Contents

1. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline Report Introduction 2. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline: Overview 4. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Marketed Drugs 4.1. MOUNJARO: Eli Lilly and Company 5. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. PF-08653944: Pfizer 8. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. TTP273: vTv Therapeutics 9. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. NBIP-'1968: Neurocrine Biosciences 10. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. GLP-1 RAs & Incretin-based Therapies Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

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