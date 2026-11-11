ON THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS, HERD & GRACE SERVES UP 12 REASONS TO MAKE THE HOLIDAY TABLE A WHOLE LOT MEATIER

The Best of Herd & Grace box features a curated selection of the brand's specialty offerings, making it a thoughtful gift for food lovers who appreciate exceptional ingredients.

The Wagyu Snob Box is Herd & Grace's most indulgent collection, bringing together some of the most extraordinary Wagyu in one unforgettable box.

Herd & Grace is a premium butcher and online meat purveyor offering carefully sourced beef, seafood and other specialty proteins.

From Australian Wagyu and Spanish Ibérico pork to grass-fed beef, lobster and specialty cuts, Herd & Grace brings a little more indulgence to giving season

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forget five golden rings. This year, Herd & Grace is giving the holidays a serious upgrade with 12 days of exceptional proteins, premium cuts and seriously good eating. From the steak enthusiast who knows their marbling to the host looking to make a holiday dinner unforgettable, the premium butcher and online meat purveyor is serving up a holiday lineup that makes finding the perfect centerpiece or gift a whole lot easier.With a selection spanning rare and specialty beef programs, premium seafood, pork, lamb and curated holiday collections, Herd & Grace is putting a new spin on holiday traditions. Think distinctive origins, exceptional genetics, thoughtful sourcing and cuts that give everyone around the table something to talk about. Because when it comes to holiday entertaining, there's no such thing as too much good meat.THE 12 DAYS OF HERD & GRACEOn the first day of Christmas, the perfect gift brings a whole lot more to the table than a partridge in a pear tree.1. One Wagyu Worth Writing Home AboutHerd & Grace makes an impression with premium Wagyu, featuring exceptional marbling and rich flavor. From Australian Robbins Island to American Raised full-blood Wagyu, the brand brings together distinctive programs for those who take their steak seriously.2. Two Words: Steak StoreThe new Herd & Grace Steak Store in West Los Angeles is bringing the butcher-shop experience back, with knowledgeable staff, specialty cuts, steak tastings and even the rare LA luxury of on-site parking.3. Three Little Words: Know Your BeefNot all beef is created equal. Breed, genetics, origin, feeding practices and marbling all play a role in the final experience. Herd & Grace makes discovering those differences part of the fun.4. Four Cuts for the CarnivoreRibeye, New York Strip, filet mignon and more. Whether it's a beautifully marbled ribeye or a tender filet, there's a cut for every steak lover and every holiday occasion.5. Five-Star Wagyu!Cue the dramatic reveal. The Wagyu Snob Box is the ultimate gift for the person whose steak standards are simply unreasonable (in the best possible way). Whether it's to impress a boss or mother-in-law over dinner, the Wagyu Snob Box is a premium assortment designed to make any holiday feel like a special occasion.6. Six Reasons to Love Grass-FedFor those who prefer their protein with a little more intention, Cape Grim grass-fed and grass-finished beef from Tasmania delivers another distinctive option for the health-conscious and flavor-focused shopper.7. Seven Seas of Surf & TurfHerd & Grace pairs the best of land and sea in its Surf & Turf Lobster Collection, combining premium steak and lobster for a memorable holiday dinner, romantic night in or New Year's Eve celebration.8. Eight Ways to Explore Old World SpainFor a taste of something unexpected, Herd & Grace features Spanish Style Galiciana beef from Tasmania and Campo Grande Ibérico pork. Inspired by Spanish traditions and distinctive production practices, these specialty proteins offer a taste of something beyond the ordinary.9. Nine Reasons to Skip the Grocery Store SteakFrom specialty beef programs to premium Australian lamb, seafood, chicken and sausage, Herd & Grace offers an expanded selection for shoppers looking beyond conventional grocery-store options. Plus, Herd & Grace shipments avoid the chaos of in-store grocery shopping during the holidays.10. Ten Out of Ten for the Gift GiverThe Best of Herd & Grace box features a curated selection of the brand's specialty offerings, making it a thoughtful gift for food lovers who appreciate exceptional ingredients. Herd & Grace gift cards are also available for those who prefer to give recipients the freedom to select their own favorites.11. Eleven Reasons to Make Room in the FreezerThe Athlete's Choice Box offers a protein-forward option for athletes and health-conscious eaters, while Herd & Grace's curated steak collections make it easy to stock up on premium cuts for meals long after the holiday decorations come down.12. Twelve Days, One Very Good Holiday TableFrom the Wagyu Snob Box and Holiday Gift Box to the Galiciana Collection and specialty steak samplers, Herd & Grace has a holiday offering for every appetite, occasion and person on the list. And to make the season even sweeter, all 2026 holiday gift boxes ship FREE nationwide.Herd & Grace offers a range of exceptional options for holiday gifting, festive entertaining and special occasions, making it easier to bring something extraordinary to the table this season.Explore the complete collection in the 2026 Holiday Gift Guide at herdandgrace.ABOUT HERD & GRACEHerd & Grace is a premium butcher and online meat purveyor offering carefully sourced beef, seafood and other specialty proteins. The company's selection includes Wagyu, grass-fed and grass-finished beef, specialty cuts and curated collections sourced from producers in Australia, Tasmania, the United States and other regions. Herd & Grace operates a retail butcher shop in Los Angeles and delivers its products directly to consumers nationwide. For more information, visit .

Taylor DeVries

Blaze PR

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ON THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS, HERD & GRACE SERVES UP 12 REASONS TO MAKE THE HOLIDAY TABLE A WHOLE LOT MEATIER News Provided By Blaze PR November 11, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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