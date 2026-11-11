Three Los Angeles Arts Organizations Unite To Reimagine An Inclusive City Through Art And Collaboration

Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) is one of three Los Angeles-area organizations participating in CORE, a collaborative art exhibition celebrating creativity, inclusive design and human connection.

Exceptional Children's Foundation joins Able ARTS Work and LA Goal for CORE, a collaborative exhibition bringing together multiple artists to celebrate creativity, inclusive design and human connection.

CORE: A City We Build Together highlights the creative contributions of artists from three Los Angeles-area organizations, using art to explore accessibility, community and inclusive design.

Guests attend the November 6 opening reception for CORE at EXPO Arts Center in Long Beach, celebrating the artistic contributions of multiple artists from Able ARTS Work, Exceptional Children's Foundation and LA Goal.

CORE brings together multiple artists from Able ARTS Work, ECF, and LA Goal for an exhibition celebrating inclusive design, creativity, and human connection.

- Veronica Arteaga, President & CEO, Exceptional Children's FoundationLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What would a city look like if it were designed with everyone in mind? That question is at the heart of CORE: A City We Build Together, a collaborative art exhibition bringing together multiple artists from Able ARTS Work, Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF), and LA Goal to explore the relationship between creativity, accessibility, and community.The exhibition officially opened Friday, November 6, with an evening reception at EXPO Arts Center in Long Beach, bringing together participating artists and community members to celebrate a shared artistic vision. Through an immersive cityscape installation, architectural models, miniature landmarks, original music and soundscapes, CORE invites visitors to consider how thoughtful design can create environments that are more welcoming, accessible and reflective of the people who live in them.Rather than approaching inclusion as an afterthought, the exhibition places it at the center of the creative process. The collaborative showcase brings together artists with different experiences and perspectives, demonstrating how individual creativity can contribute to a broader vision of community.The 13 participating artists are Sarah Campos, Yuki Chayette, Nelson Cobain, Cyril Elvina, Jillian Frankel, Sarah Gerke, Arturo Monjaras, Jasmine Nunez, Johnathan Porter, Sean Rizzo, Humberto Saldana, Joseph Tapia, and Brendan Tury.For ECF Art Centers, the collaboration reflects the importance of creating opportunities for artists to share their work, contribute to their communities' cultural life, and be recognized for their creative voices. The exhibition also reinforces the idea that accessible communities are built through intentional choices that consider everyone's experiences and contributions.Veronica Arteaga, President and CEO of Exceptional Children's Foundation, shares, "Art has a way of bringing people together and allowing us to see the world through perspectives we might not otherwise experience. Collaborations like CORE create space for artists to share their creativity and help shape a broader conversation about the communities we want to build – places where everyone has the opportunity to participate, contribute, and feel a sense of belonging."From the gallery's perspective, Jasmine Franco, Gallery Assistant for ECF Art Centers, said, "Partnerships like this allow us to reach beyond our own walls and introduce our artists and their work to new audiences. When organizations come together around a shared vision, we create more opportunities for meaningful connections and help build a community where different perspectives are valued and celebrated."The exhibition also incorporates accessibility features designed to make the gallery experience more inclusive, including tactile Braille signage, audio descriptions, and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.CORE: A City We Build Together is free and open to the public at EXPO Arts Center, located at 4321 Atlantic Ave. in Long Beach. The exhibition will remain on view through January 20, 2027. For more information, visit Able ARTS Work.About ECF Art CentersSince 1968, the ECF Art Centers have created artistic opportunities for adult artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At ECF Art Centers' four professional art studios located across Los Angeles County, artists are encouraged to express their personal and creative vision. ECF's approach of mentorship, professional development in the arts, and collaboration has been the catalyst for hundreds of artists to achieve their personal and professional goals.ECF Art Centers is a program of the Exceptional Children's Foundation that supports adults ages 18 and older. Learn more at artecf.

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Three Los Angeles Arts Organizations Unite to Reimagine an Inclusive City Through Art and Collaboration News Provided By EPEC Media November 11, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Human Rights, Politics



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