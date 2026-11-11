Marc Schupan Inducted Into Michigan Sustainable Business Hall Of Fame

Marc Schupan accepted his Hall of Fame honor by thanking employees who recycle 4 billion bottles and cans a year.

Schupan chairman Marc Schupan was inducted into the Michigan Sustainable Business Hall of Fame for a lifetime spent building Michigan's recycling industry.

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KALAMAZOO, Mich., November 11, 2026 - The Michigan Sustainable Business Forum has inducted Marc Schupan, chairman of Schupan, into its Sustainable Business Hall of Fame. He was recognized for a lifetime spent helping build Michigan's recycling industry into what it is today, and was honored at the MiSBF Triple Bottom Line Bash on November 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.The Hall of Fame recognizes people whose leadership has advanced sustainable business practices across Michigan. Marc's career began well before“sustainability” was part of the business vocabulary. Over five decades, he helped turn recycling in Michigan from a handful of scrap yards into a strong industry that supports jobs, manufacturing, and one of the most successful bottle deposit systems in the country.When he accepted the award, Marc gave the credit to Schupan's employees, who together drive the company's annual impact: 4 billion bottles and cans recycled, more than 1.2 billion pounds of material kept out of landfills, 2.7 million tonnes of CO2e emissions avoided, and 1,267 hours volunteered in local communities.“Those numbers are a testament to our incredible employees, who show up each day passionate about the work we're doing,” Marc said.“To our employees, near and far, thank you.”Schupan was founded in 1968 by Marc's late father, Nelson Schupan, as a single industrial scrap metal recycler. Under Marc's leadership, it has grown to 18 locations, including nine recycling operations, and become a sustainable materials recycler, manufacturer and global trader handling aluminum, plastics, beverage containers, electronics, and industrial materials. For decades, Schupan has also helped make Michigan's bottle deposit system work, returning those containers to manufacturing.“Marc has always been the first to point the credit back to our people, and that's exactly what he did last week,” said Jordan Schupan, CEO.“It's one of the things I admire most about him. This award honors a career spent building an industry Michigan can be proud of, and proving that good business and doing right by our communities can go hand in hand. Every one of our employees is part of that story.”The induction follows the Forum naming Schupan a 2024 West Michigan Sustainable Business of the Year honoree.

Kendra Townsend

Schupan

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Marc Schupan Inducted into Michigan Sustainable Business Hall of Fame News Provided By Schupan November 11, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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