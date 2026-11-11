Black Women's Maternal Health Stories Take Center Stage In New Book, 'Raising Our Voices' By Dr. Fatmata Williams

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A searingly honest exploration of Black maternal health,“Raising Our Voices: Black Women Reckoning and Taking Control of Our Narrative” by Dr. Fatmata Williams has been released worldwide. Focused on the birthing journeys of nine Black and Brown women, this powerful nonfiction anthology lays bare the lived experiences of pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum to illuminate systemic inequities and inspire meaningful change.This collection builds upon a deeply personal promise made by Dr. Williams, who began this project in honor of her younger sister, Marie. Thirty days after giving birth in 2008, Marie tragically passed away following circumstances that raised harrowing questions about care equity in maternal health. That loss is interwoven with the shared stories of other Black women, blending trauma, resilience, and advocacy to highlight a broader health crisis.With courage and candor, the book explores the power of listening to women's voices, the lived realities of systemic obstetric racism, and the importance of maternal care grounded in respect and dignity. It connects the dots between individual tragedies and systemic patterns, providing an unflinching lens into racial disparities in maternal morbidity and mortality rates while offering actionable pathways toward advocacy and reform.Beyond a call for accountability,“Raising Our Voices” also seeks to reclaim the narrative, empowering Black women to own their stories and take control of shaping systemic solutions. Alongside its emotional weight, the book inspires readers to envision a future in which all women are respected and protected throughout their birthing journeys."This book is deeply personal," the author shares. "It not only honors my sister's memory but also amplifies the voices of countless other women whose stories need to be heard. It is both a mission and a message, calling for dignity, collaboration, and the accountability our healthcare systems so desperately need."Bolstered by raw honesty and revelatory insights,“Raising Our Voices” is not only a consciousness-raising piece but also a clarion call for action, targeted at healthcare workers, policymakers, allies, and families alike. Resilient, thought-provoking, and advocacy-driven, its message stretches across sectors, opening vital conversations and informing the urgent changes needed to reduce disparities in maternal care.“Raising Our Voices: Black Women Reckoning and Taking Control of Our Narrative” (ISBN: 9781969572555 / 9781969572548) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $28.99, the paperback retails for $17.99, and the ebook retails for $9.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.Purchase the book from Barnes & Noble.Purchase the book from Target.From the Back Cover:“Raising Our Voices: Black Women Reckoning and Taking Control of Our Narrative” is a powerful non-fiction collection that centers the birthing experiences of nine Black and Brown women. Through firsthand accounts and tributes to those who did not survive, the book transforms cold statistics into a deeply human narrative of the maternal health crisis in the United States.The author - a Sierra Leonean immigrant, nurse, and advocate - was driven to write by both professional observation and personal tragedy. Having nearly lost her son due to clinical negligence and losing her sister to maternal causes, she bridges the gap between patient and provider. The book highlights a grim reality: Black women face significantly higher morbidity and mortality rates than White women, regardless of income or insurance status.. Systemic Failures: The text explores medical causes like hemorrhage alongside systemic roots such as obstetric racism and structural inequities.. Policy & Advocacy: It references critical initiatives like the Hear Her Campaign and the Black Maternal Health Momnibus, while noting how the reversal of Roe v. Wade further endangers vulnerable populations.. Reclaiming the Narrative: Moving beyond blame, the book serves as a call to action.By blending historical context, policy analysis, and raw testimony, this book insists that Black women's stories are essential to driving systemic solutions. It is a testament to resilience and a demand for a healthcare system that honors, hears, and protects every mother.About the Author:Dr. Fatmata Williams is a naturalized U.S. citizen and proud Sierra Leonean immigrant with 30 years of nursing experience. She holds a BSN from Our Lady of the Elms College, MA; a Master of Public Health from Southern Connecticut State University; and both a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the University of Saint Joseph, CT. Dr. Williams is a board-certified Psychiatric Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) licensed in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Currently, Dr. Williams serves as Deputy Medicaid Director for Connecticut. In this role, she provides strategic leadership and operational oversight across all aspects of the Medicaid program. A passionate advocate for maternal health equity, Dr. Williams co-authored the design of Connecticut's Medicaid Maternity Payment Bundle. She enjoys writing and maintains a personal blog. She lives in Connecticut, with her husband and their two sons.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

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Black Women's Maternal Health Stories Take Center Stage in New Book, 'Raising Our Voices' by Dr. Fatmata Williams News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 11, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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