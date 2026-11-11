Science For Everyone: Houston Museum Of Natural Science & Its Satellite Locations Recertify As Certified Autism Centerstm

- Nicole Temple, VP of Education for HMNS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce the renewal of the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designations for the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS), the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, and George Observatory. HMNS has held its CAC designation since 2019, marking its seventh year as a CAC, while HMNS at Sugar Land and George Observatory were initially certified in 2021. Through their diverse offerings, from exploring natural history and hands-on science exhibits to discovering the wonders of the universe at one of the country's largest public observatories, the three locations continue to expand access to engaging science experiences for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. To earn renewal, at least 80% of front-facing staff completed specialized autism and sensory training to better understand and support visitors with diverse needs.

"Renewing our Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation reflects our ongoing commitment to making science accessible, engaging, and welcoming for every guest across all three of our locations-our Hermann Park campus, HMNS at Sugar Land, and the George Observatory at Brazos Bend State Park,” says Nicole Temple, VP of Education for HMNS.“Inclusion isn't just a goal of ours; it's baked into how we train our staff, design our exhibits, and welcome our community every single day. We want every guest of ours to feel supported, comfortable, and excited to explore the wonder of science with us."

This feedback from a parent of a camper with autism highlights the impact of the HMNS' programs in supporting autistic individuals and helping them grow in an environment where they feel understood and respected:“Your staff was able to see what she needed and was willing to respect who she was while providing her the support she needed without making her feel like she was 'other.' I don't think we would be where we are with her without that.”

Certification not only enhances staff knowledge but also fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results and fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization's reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

“Maintaining a Certified Autism CenterTM designation requires an ongoing commitment to understanding and supporting the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES.“The Houston Museum of Natural Science, HMNS at Sugar Land, and George Observatory demonstrate how organizations can build on their certification by continuing to develop resources, strengthen community partnerships, and create more inclusive experiences. We are proud to recognize their continued efforts to make science and discovery more accessible to the communities they serve.”

Since its initial CAC certification, HMNS has introduced new initiatives and expanded resources to better support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors, including:

● Sensory Room and Visitor Feedback: The museum has a Sensory Room on the lower level and is implementing a guest survey to gather feedback from visitors who use the space and identify opportunities for improvement.

● Community Partnerships: The museum has developed new partnerships with organizations throughout the Houston area that support autistic individuals, including ABA therapy groups, local moms' groups, and athletic groups.

● Expanded Sensory Backpack Access: Sensory backpacks are now available in all 32 classrooms on the lower level, at Museum Services, and for the museum's birthday party and overnight programs.

● Inclusive Hiring Practices: The museum prioritizes inclusion in its hiring practices, with many staff members identifying as autistic or having a disability.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, HMNS at Sugar Land, and George Observatory are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Houston Museum of Natural Science

The Houston Museum of Natural Science-one of the nation's most heavily attended museums-is a centerpiece of the Houston Museum District. With five floors of permanent exhibit halls, and the Wortham Giant Screen Theatre, Cockrell Butterfly Center, Burke Baker Planetarium and George Observatory and as host to world-class and ever-changing touring exhibitions, the Museum has something to delight every age group. With such diverse and extraordinary offerings, a trip to the Houston Museum of Natural Science, located at 5555 Hermann Park Drive in the heart of the Museum District, is always an adventure.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility AppTM, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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Science for Everyone: Houston Museum of Natural Science & Its Satellite Locations Recertify as Certified Autism CentersTM News Provided By IBCCES November 11, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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