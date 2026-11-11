Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions Opens New Anchorage Clinic, Expanding Alaska-Based Behavioral Health Care

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Alaska-rooted behavioral health organization opens new Anchorage location, bringing therapy, psychiatric care and advanced depression treatments closer to home.

- Kira MattingleyANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Kira Mattingley, co-founder of Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions, the company's newest clinic is about home. A lifelong Alaskan who has raised her children in the state, Mattingley has seen firsthand how distance between communities, long winters with limited daylight and a shortage of specialized providers can make behavioral health care harder to access. That perspective has helped shape Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions' continued investment in Alaska, including its new outpatient clinic at 4015 Lake Otis Parkway, Suite 101, in Anchorage.The Anchorage clinic is now open and joins Freedom's existing Alaska clinics in Fairbanks and Eagle River, bringing therapy, psychiatric medication management and advanced depression treatments, including SPRAVATOand Deep TMS, to the state's largest population center. The Anchorage opening is part of the organization's broader effort to expand access to behavioral health services throughout Alaska while maintaining a strong local connection to the communities it serves. Patients can learn more about mental health services at Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions in Anchorage online or contact the clinic directly at 907-865-7773."As a lifelong Alaskan, I know how deeply our way of life shapes our well-being," said Mattingley. "Our diverse cultures, long winters with limited daylight, and the distances between communities all influence what Alaskans need from behavioral health care, and how easily they can access it. We are not treating Alaska as another market. This is home, and our communities deserve care close to home."Ownership That Knows Alaska FirsthandFreedom Behavioral Health Solutions operates across several states, but its growth in Alaska has been influenced directly by members of its ownership and leadership who live in the state and understand the challenges of accessing care across Alaska's communities. Mattingley's perspective as an Alaskan, a parent and a member of the community has helped inform the organization's approach to local expansion, including the services offered at its clinics and its focus on military families.That local perspective is one reason Freedom has continued to invest in multiple Alaska communities rather than concentrating services in a single location. With clinics in Fairbanks, Eagle River and now Anchorage, the organization is building a broader network of outpatient behavioral health services intended to give more patients access to care closer to where they live."We're growing in Kansas, Texas and soon Oklahoma, but Alaska holds a special place in our plans," said Curtis Yonke, CEO of Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions. "When one of your owners was born and raised here and is raising her own family here, you don't have to guess what Alaskans need. Kira has seen the gaps in care firsthand, and that is a big reason our partners chose to invest heavily in Alaska. Anchorage is the next step in a long-term commitment to lowering barriers to behavioral health care across the state, with clinics that offer both traditional treatment and advanced options so patients can find the care that works best for them, close to home."Built With Alaska in MindBehavioral health care in Alaska comes with challenges that can differ from those in many other parts of the country. Long distances between communities, limited availability of specialized providers and the realities of Alaska's geography can make consistent care harder to reach. Seasonal changes, long winter nights and the state's diverse communities can also influence the behavioral health needs of Alaskans.The new clinic is located near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway corridor and will serve individuals and families throughout Anchorage, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Chugiak, Girdwood and surrounding Southcentral Alaska communities. Its location expands Freedom's ability to serve patients in the state's largest population center while connecting them with a wider range of outpatient treatment options.Comprehensive Mental Health Care in One PlaceThe Anchorage clinic serves adults experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma and other mental health concerns through individualized treatment plans built around each patient's symptoms, history and goals. The care team includes psychiatric providers as well as licensed therapists, counselors and social workers, offering therapy and counseling alongside psychiatric medication management that includes comprehensive evaluations, medication selection and ongoing monitoring.Bringing these services together under one roof is intended to make care easier to navigate. Rather than treating behavioral health as a single service or one-time intervention, the clinic gives patients multiple options and the ability to adjust their treatment plan as their needs evolve."Our goal in Anchorage is to build a strong, accessible clinic that gives patients more options for care in one place," said Ursula Pohlman, COO. "By offering therapy, medication management and advanced treatments together, we can better support patients at different stages of their mental health journey while continuing to expand access to care across Alaska."Advanced Treatment Options for DepressionFor adults whose depression has not adequately improved with traditional treatment, the Anchorage clinic offers two advanced options:SPRAVATO(esketamine) is an FDA-approved prescription nasal spray for qualifying adults with treatment-resistant depression and other approved indications. It is administered in a certified healthcare setting under medical supervision and works through a different pathway in the brain than conventional antidepressants.Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) is a non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic stimulation to target brain networks associated with mood regulation. It requires no surgery or anesthesia, and patients remain awake throughout each session. For qualifying patients with conditions such as major depressive disorder, Deep TMS may provide another option when medications or other approaches have not produced the desired improvement.Offering these treatments alongside therapy and medication management gives Anchorage-area patients access to multiple treatment options within one outpatient organization.Supporting Alaska's Military FamiliesMilitary members and their families are an important part of Alaska's communities, and the Anchorage clinic's proximity to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson provides another local option for active-duty service members, veterans and military families seeking outpatient behavioral health care. Alongside the concerns faced by the broader population, military families often navigate deployments, relocations, separation from extended family and transitions out of service."My partners and I have chosen to invest significantly in Alaska because we believe our communities, and our military families, deserve more treatment options, care that respects their experiences, and lasting support close to home," said Mattingley.A Long-Term Commitment to AlaskaWith clinics in Fairbanks, Eagle River and now Anchorage, Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions is continuing to develop a network of outpatient behavioral health services across Alaska. Each clinic responds to local needs while maintaining the organization's overall approach of understanding the individual first and building a treatment plan around that person's circumstances and goals.As Freedom continues to grow in Alaska, it plans to keep its focus on building sustainable local services, supporting Alaska-based providers and bringing a wider range of behavioral health treatment closer to where patients live."Our new Anchorage location is an important step in that commitment," said Mattingley. "Alaska is my home. It is where I have raised my children, so helping build the care our families and communities need is personal to me."Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions – AnchorageNow Open4015 Lake Otis Parkway, Suite 101Anchorage, AK 99508Phone: 907-865-7773Fax: 866-712-8019Individuals interested in becoming a patient or learning more about available services can contact the Anchorage clinic directly or request an appointment through the Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions website.About Freedom Behavioral Health SolutionsFreedom Behavioral Health Solutions provides comprehensive outpatient mental and behavioral health care with a focus on personalized, evidence-based treatment. Services across the organization include psychiatric evaluation and medication management, individual therapy, SPRAVATO(esketamine), Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and other innovative treatment options.Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions operates clinics in Alaska, Kansas and Texas, with a location in Oklahoma coming soon. Its ownership and leadership include Alaska-based partners, including a co-founder born and raised in the state. The organization is continuing to invest in behavioral health resources across the communities it serves while expanding access to both traditional and advanced treatment options.

Garret Seacat

Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions

+1 785-775-0221

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Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions Opens New Anchorage Clinic, Expanding Alaska-Based Behavioral Health Care News Provided By Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions November 11, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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