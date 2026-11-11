BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Visits Chitragupta Puja Pandals In Patna, Offers Prayers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday visited several Chitragupta Puja pandals in Patna and offered prayers to Bhagwan Shri Chitragupta, seeking happiness, peace, good health and prosperity for people across the country, particularly in Bihar.

During his visit, Nabin interacted with office-bearers of puja committees, devotees and prominent members of society.

He encouraged the organisers and participated in the celebrations at various locations.

Nabin first attended the puja organised by the Shri Shri Chitragupta Puja Committee at New Colony in Khagaul, Danapur.

He subsequently visited Chitragupta Bhawan on Khagaul Road in Anisabad, organised by Chitragupta Samaj Bihar.

The BJP chief also offered prayers at Shri Chitragupta Puja Samiti in Thakurbari, Gardanibagh and Shri Chitragupta Adi Mandir at Chitragupta Ghat (Naujar Ghat) in Diwan Mohalla, Patna City.

In the afternoon, Nabin attended another ceremony organised by Shri Chitragupta Puja Samiti at Thakurbari Prabandh Nyas Samiti on Road No. 12 in Gardanibagh.

He offered prayers and released a souvenir published by the committee.

Extending greetings on the occasion, the BJP president particularly conveyed his wishes to people associated with the profession of writing.

He said Chitragupta Puja was celebrated every year with enthusiasm and provided an opportunity for people to reflect on their actions, shortcomings and achievements.

According to the traditional significance of the festival, people present an account of their deeds before Bhagwan Shri Chitragupta. Nabin said the same principle should guide public representatives, who have a responsibility to present an account of their work before the people and society.

He emphasised that the central message of the festival was self-introspection, honesty and the sincere discharge of one's responsibilities.

The BJP chief also called for strengthening social harmony, unity and brotherhood.

Later, Nabin celebrated Bhai Dooj with his sisters. Extending greetings on the occasion, he said the festival symbolised the enduring bond of affection and trust between brothers and sisters and strengthened family values and social bonds.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi, Road Construction Minister Engineer Kumar Shailendra, Cooperation Minister Ramkripal Yadav, Digha MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, Patna Sahib MLA Ratnesh Kushwaha, Kumhrar MLA Sanjay Gupta and former MLC Ranvir Nandan were among those present.