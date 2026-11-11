Special Operation By Kolkata Police, Traffic Dept Leads To 109 Arrests And Seizure Of Banned Firecrackers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) A special operation was conducted by the police and traffic department to control the overall law and order situation and strictly enforce traffic laws, the police on Wednesday.

As many as 109 people were arrested on Tuesday for violating the law. Of this, the number of arrests for bursting banned firecrackers was zero, but a total of 109 people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

In addition, 13.1 kg of banned firecrackers were confiscated in a special operation on Tuesday, according to the police.

On the other hand, the traffic department conducted a massive operation to ensure the safety of the common people.

A total of 363 cases were filed for violating traffic laws. Of this, legal action was taken against 168 drivers and 47 passengers for riding motorcycles without helmets.

This traffic operation also saw that 32 cases were filed for reckless driving and 28 cases were filed for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In addition, 88 more cases were filed for various other traffic violations.

In connection with traffic violations, a Kolkata Police officer said, "We have been conducting special operations like this since Durga Puja till January 2027."

The law enforcement agencies concerned have said that such strict surveillance and operations will continue in the future to maintain the security of the city and restore order on the roads.

It may be noted that a total of 327 people were arrested in Kolkata on the day of Kali Puja on charges of bursting banned firecrackers and violating law and order.

At the same time, the police seized a large quantity of banned firecrackers and illegal liquor.

Besides, 890 cases and legal action have been taken for violating traffic laws.

Similar arrests also made a day after the Kali Puja for bursting banned firecrackers and violating law and order in the city.