Muvattupuzha: Assam Native Caught Stealing Mobile Tower Copper Cables!

Muvattupuzha: The Muvattupuzha police have arrested a man who was stealing copper cables by cutting them from a mobile tower. The arrested individual is Safikul Ali (37), a native of Nagaon, Assam. The police team led by Muvattupuzha SHO Subin Biju made the arrest.

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He trespassed into the shelter room of the Indus mobile tower located in the Pulinchode area of Muvattupuzha and stole the copper cables by cutting them. Following the instructions of Muvattupuzha DySP K R Manoj and Circle Inspector M S Faisal, the police had intensified night patrolling focusing on towers to prevent the theft of copper cables from them.

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A few days ago, Masum Ahmed (20), a native of Nagaon, Assam, who had stolen copper cables from a tower in the Muvattupuzha town area, was caught and remanded. He is the second person to be arrested for a similar theft in a week.