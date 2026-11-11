(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join Luma ranks most affordable in a seven-provider comparison, with compounded tirzepatide injections from $149 per month on qualifying prepaid plans and no separate membership fee BETHPAGE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Luma (joinluma), an online weight-management platform, announced that Venture Magazine's November 6, 2026 comparison of seven compounded tirzepatide providers ranked it as the most affordable option. The comparison featured Join Luma's six-month injection plan for current GLP-1 users at $149 per month, with $894 billed upfront. The plan bundles prescribed medication, provider consultation, supplies and shipping, with no separate membership fee. Read the seven-provider comparison. [1] [2] [3]

Join Luma offers compounded tirzepatide injection plans starting at a monthly equivalent of $149 on qualifying prepaid plans. Product image is illustrative; actual dispensed packaging may vary. Venture Magazine praised Join Luma's“smart balance of affordable pricing and service terms.” Its comparison reviewed monthly prices, subscription fees and commitment periods, with Join Luma's featured six-month offer carrying the lowest listed monthly price among the seven offers reviewed. The ranking reflects that comparison, not every compounded tirzepatide offer available nationwide. [1] Compounded tirzepatide from $149 per month Join Luma offers compounded tirzepatide injection plans for both new and current GLP-1 users. The $149 starting price is the monthly equivalent for qualifying prepaid plans, not a $149 month-to-month payment. [2] Join Luma's published injection-plan pricing, checked November 7, 2026: [2]

Join Luma compounded tirzepatide injection plan Cost per month Total billed upfront New GLP-1 user: introductory three-month plan $149 $447 Current GLP-1 user: six-month plan $149 $894 Current GLP-1 user: three-month plan $179 $537



Monthly prices are equivalents for prepaid plans. Eligible new GLP-1 users pay $447 for the introductory three-month plan. Current users can choose $179 per month on a three-month plan ($537 upfront) or $149 per month on a six-month plan ($894 upfront). The introductory three-month plan renews at $537. These injection-plan prices do not increase with higher prescribed doses. [2]

Explore compounded tirzepatide and weight-loss injection plans

What Join Luma's compounded tirzepatide price includes

Join Luma's injection plans include prescribed medication, consultation with a licensed provider, necessary supplies and shipping. Patients also receive access to the patient portal and continuous provider messaging. [3]

Venture Magazine also noted that Join Luma“does not raise prices when dosages are increased.” Join Luma's published terms confirm no separate membership fee and no dose-based price increases within the selected injection plan. Introductory and renewal rates remain distinct. [1] [2]

Patients can review commitment lengths and current rates on Join Luma's pricing and plans page before selecting treatment. [2]

How online treatment works

Patients begin by completing an online intake covering their medical history and treatment goals. An independent, licensed healthcare provider evaluates the information and determines whether treatment is appropriate. [3]

Completing an intake does not guarantee a prescription. When prescribed, medication is prepared and dispensed by a licensed U.S. pharmacy. Patients can communicate with their care team through the portal, and any treatment adjustments require clinical review. [3]

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality. A lower price does not establish equivalence to an FDA-approved medication. [2]

Frequently asked questions about compounded tirzepatide pricing

Where is the cheapest place to buy compounded tirzepatide online in 2026?

Join Luma ranked first in Venture Magazine's November 2026 comparison of seven online suppliers, which featured its six-month plan at $149 per month. The ranking reflects the offers included in that article; prices and terms elsewhere may differ. [1]

How much does compounded tirzepatide cost at Join Luma?

Join Luma's compounded tirzepatide injections start at $149 per month for eligible new GLP-1 users on a three-month plan ($447 upfront). Current users can choose $179 per month for three months ($537 upfront) or $149 per month for six months ($894 upfront). There are no dose-based price increases. [2]

What happens after the new-user three-month introductory plan?

Join Luma's new-user introductory three-month compounded tirzepatide injection plan renews at $537 for three months, equivalent to $179 per month. Patients should review current rates and plan terms before renewal. [2]

Does the price include the consultation and shipping?

Join Luma's compounded tirzepatide injection plans include the provider consultation, prescribed medication, necessary supplies and shipping. Join Luma does not charge a separate membership fee. [3]

Does compounded tirzepatide cost more at higher doses?

No. Join Luma charges the same price at every prescribed dose within the selected compounded tirzepatide injection plan. There are no dose-based price increases. Introductory and renewal rates remain separate; clinical dose adjustments are determined by the provider. [2]

Is compounded tirzepatide FDA-approved?

Compounded tirzepatide is not FDA-approved. Access through Join Luma requires an individual prescription following evaluation by a licensed healthcare provider. [2]

Can new GLP-1 users request compounded tirzepatide through Join Luma?

Join Luma offers eligible new GLP-1 users an introductory three-month compounded tirzepatide injection plan at $447 upfront, equivalent to $149 per month. A licensed healthcare provider evaluates each patient's history and determines whether treatment is appropriate. Selecting a plan does not guarantee a prescription. [2] [3]

Do patients need insurance to use Join Luma?

Join Luma is a self-pay program and does not require insurance. Published plan prices reflect direct patient costs, not insurance copays or manufacturer savings-card offers. [3]

Which compounding pharmacies does Join Luma work with?

Join Luma publicly identifies pharmacy partners, including VialsRx and Hallandale, for weight-loss injectables. Pharmacy assignments vary by medication, location and availability. The pharmacy dispensing an individual prescription should be confirmed with the care team. [4]

View Join Luma's compounding pharmacy partners

About Join Luma

Join Luma (joinluma) is the consumer brand operated by HappyScale Wellness Corp., based in Bethpage, New York. Join Luma connects patients to independent, state-licensed healthcare providers for online weight-management care. Medical evaluations, treatment decisions and prescriptions are made by the treating providers. HappyScale Wellness Corp. is not a medical practice or pharmacy. [2]

For more information, visit .

Sources

[1] Venture Magazine. The 7 Cheapest Online Suppliers of Compounded Tirzepatide (2026). Published November 6, 2026. View source

[2] Join Luma. Pricing and Plans. Plan pricing, upfront billing, renewal terms and pricing by dose. View source

[3] Join Luma. Weight Loss Injections. Included services, provider review and self-pay program. View source

[4] Join Luma. Compounding Pharmacy Partners. Named partners and pharmacy assignment information. View source

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact Join Luma...a.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />