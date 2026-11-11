MNTK INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of Montauk Renewables, Inc. Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk Renewables” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK) complied with federal securities laws. On November 10, 2026, Montauk Renewables disclosed it could not file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q within the prescribed timeframe due to ongoing negotiations with the lender under its New Senior Credit Facility Agreement. Montauk Renewables stated:“In October 2026, the Company experienced difficulty in meeting certain engineering review and operational requirements in placing its Turkey, North Carolina facility in service, which has impacted its ability to draw down additional debt under its New Senior Credit Facility.” On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased Montauk Renewables stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

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