Chikungunya Market Expected To Reach $1 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Chikungunya Market

The Business Research Company's Chikungunya Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The chikungunya market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by various health and environmental factors. As the prevalence of mosquito-borne illnesses rises worldwide, this market is poised for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of chikungunya management.

Chikungunya Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026

The chikungunya market has shown robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.65 billion in 2025 to $0.71 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the rising incidence of mosquito-borne viral infections, the widening of endemic areas caused by climate variability, a limited number of approved vaccines, reliance on symptomatic treatments, and enhanced public health surveillance efforts.

Download a free sample of the chikungunya market report:



Looking ahead, the chikungunya market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory. By 2030, the market size is predicted to reach $1 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include increased investments in vaccine development, greater emphasis on preventive healthcare strategies, expansion of vector control initiatives, rising demand for rapid diagnostic tools, and a boost in global funding targeting emerging infectious diseases. Key trends anticipated in this period involve advancements in chikungunya vaccine candidates, wider adoption of antiviral therapies, heightened focus on early diagnosis, development of supportive care options, and improved mosquito-borne disease monitoring systems.

Understanding Chikungunya and Its Impact

Chikungunya (CHIKV) is a viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus, which is mainly spread to humans through the bites of infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. The illness typically manifests with symptoms such as fever, severe joint pain, headaches, rash, and muscle aches. These symptoms can significantly disrupt the quality of life for those infected, underscoring the need for effective management and treatment solutions.

View the full chikungunya market report:



Factors Fueling Growth in the Chikungunya Market

The growing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is a major factor driving the chikungunya market forward. Diseases like chikungunya, dengue, and Zika virus, all transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes, constitute a serious global public health concern. The increasing frequency of these infections is influenced by climate change, rapid urbanization, deforestation, the accumulation of stagnant water, insufficient vector control measures, rising international travel, and resistance to insecticides.

In addition, chikungunya treatments play a crucial role by providing symptomatic relief such as fever reduction, joint pain management, and inflammation control. These interventions help improve patient comfort, reduce complications, and speed recovery through hydration, pain relief, and supportive care. For example, in December 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported a steep rise in dengue cases among travelers returning to England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with 473 cases recorded from January to June 2024 - a 201% increase compared to the 157 cases during the same period in 2023. This demonstrates the growing global challenge posed by mosquito-borne diseases and highlights why the chikungunya market is expanding.

Regional Overview of the Chikungunya Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global chikungunya market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers multiple key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chikungunya Market Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 11, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.