The Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A 6.2% CAGR Through 2030

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

The Business Research Company's Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is becoming increasingly important as more patients undergo cancer therapies that can cause nerve damage. Understanding the market's size, growth factors, and regional dynamics helps provide a clear picture of how this healthcare sector is evolving and what to expect in the coming years.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) treatment has shown significant expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $1.75 billion in 2025 to $1.86 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This past growth is mainly due to the rising use of chemotherapy drugs known to cause nerve toxicity, improvements in cancer survival rates, heightened awareness of chemotherapy's side effects, wider availability of treatments targeting symptoms, and the development of oncology care facilities.

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Looking ahead, the CIPN treatment market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.37 billion by 2030 with the same CAGR of 6.2%. Key factors driving this future growth include increased funding toward targeted neuropathy therapies, a stronger emphasis on personalized supportive care for cancer patients, more clinical trials focused on CIPN drugs, growing demand for treatments that enhance quality of life, and advances in diagnosis through biomarker technologies. Noteworthy trends during this period involve expanding development of neuroprotective medications, greater use of combination therapies, stronger focus on early detection and management of symptoms, personalized treatment plans, and deeper clinical research into CIPN management strategies.

What Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Involves

Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy refers to the collection of symptoms and complications arising from certain chemotherapy agents used in cancer treatment. It is a form of peripheral neuropathy characterized by damage or impaired function of peripheral nerves, which connect the central nervous system-brain and spinal cord-to other parts of the body.

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Growth Catalysts for the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

A major factor propelling the growth of the CIPN treatment market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Cancer involves the abnormal and uncontrolled proliferation of cells, and chemotherapy is a common treatment option. However, some chemotherapy drugs can lead to peripheral neuropathy as a side effect, increasing the need for effective treatment options. For example, in July 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that in 2023 approximately 165,000 Australians were newly diagnosed with cancer-averaging over 450 cases daily-with males accounting for around 55% of diagnoses. This rising cancer prevalence is directly contributing to the expanding need for CIPN treatments.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in CIPN Treatment

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market. However, the Asia-Pacific and European regions are expected to experience the fastest growth rates throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad global perspective on regional market trends and opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 6.2% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 11, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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