Palm Springs Premier Mid-Century Modern Estate Sale Announced By Leading California Auction Firms

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BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- California Estate Sales & Auction Company partners with Rancho Mirage Estate Sales & Auction Company to host an exclusive three-day luxury curation event featuring iconic furniture, fine art, and rare collectibles.California Estate Sales and Auction Company, in exclusive partnership with Rancho Mirage Estate Sales and Auction Company, today announced a premier mid-century modern estate sale spectacular. This highly anticipated three-day event will take place from November 20–22, 2026, in the historic design hub of Palm Springs, California.The upcoming liquidation features an expansive collection of mid-century modern furniture, investment-grade artwork, hundreds of fine jewelry pieces, and rare collectibles. Curated from a notable local estate, the event offers seasoned collectors and design enthusiasts a rare opportunity to acquire authentic pieces that embody the desert modernism era.Event Highlights Include:. Iconic Mid-Century Modern Furniture: High-end statement pieces blending classic aesthetic form with premium functionality.. Stunning Original Artwork: Curated works from celebrated mid-century artists reflecting the vibrant spirit of the era.. Exquisite Art Glass: Highly sought-after, meticulously crafted glass pieces showcasing timeless craftsmanship.. Fine Jewelry & Rare Collectibles: Hundreds of unique jewelry selections and conversation-starting historical finds."We are thrilled to showcase this exceptional collection in the heart of Palm Springs," said Allie Jones of California Estate Sales and Auction Company. "This estate sale is designed to be an immersive experience for anyone who appreciates the beauty, history, and enduring creativity of mid-century design."Event Logistics & Attendance Details:. Dates: Friday, November 20 through Sunday, November 22, 2026. Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily. Location: Palm Springs, CA (Exact street address to be unveiled on November 19, 2026). Purchasing: All reasonable offers will be considered. Discounted professional moving services will be available on-site to facilitate secure transport.To view the upcoming sales gallery, preview photographs, or receive real-time location updates, please visit or direct inquiries via email to....About California Estate Sales and Auction CompanyWith over 35 years of industry-leading expertise, California Estate Sales and Auction Company specializes in liquidating luxury estates, fine art galleries, and premier private collections. Licensed, bonded, and backed by comprehensive professional security, the firm delivers seamless, full-service estate solutions across Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Coachella Valley.

Allie Jones

Rancho Mirage Estate Sales & Auctions

+1 714-833-4046

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Palm Springs Premier Mid-Century Modern Estate Sale Announced by Leading California Auction Firms News Provided By King's Auctions Inc. November 11, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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