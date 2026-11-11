HIP Video Promo Presents: Denise Marsa Premieres New Music Video PERFECT Until Dawn Neon Remix On Music-News

Denise Marsa Goes for a Perfect 10 With“PERFECT Until Dawn Neon Remix”

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At her acoustic piano in Tucson this summer, Denise Marsa found herself thinking about how much of an old relationship can follow someone into a new one. Feeling grateful for her own life, she had been reflecting on friends' experiences with love and the pressure to get it right. The search for a perfect partner often came with demands to be perfect oneself, complicated by expectations formed long before either person met. Those observations sparked“PERFECT,” now the“PERFECT Until Dawn Neon Remix.”

Marsa describes her musical life as a labyrinth, full of turns and pauses but never a complete stop. She sang on Dean Friedman's duet“Lucky Stars,” provided lead vocals for The Flirts'“Helpless (You Took My Love),” and brought her own experiences to the stage in the autobiographical musical THE PASS. Along the way, she built an independent label and a publicity business, KeyMedia Public Relations. Working with other artists and talents keeps her involved in their ambitions as she continues pursuing her own.

Her recent recordings have found a sustained audience on UK dance floors since her collaboration with Until Dawn (Jim Sullivan) and Eurosolution Promotions (Craig Jones). Between May 2024 and August 2026, she earned nine consecutive Top 10 placements on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Club/Dance chart. Her and her team are hedging their bets“PERFECT Until Dawn Neon Remix" will become their 10th consecutive hit. Her work combines alternative pop, indie rock, electronic textures, and dance rhythms, with emotionally direct lyric writing connecting those styles. Marsa composes her music on various types of keyboards. Her music seems to be able to take meaningful stories to the dance floor.

Marsa was particularly struck by women's pursuit of perfection and how experiences with family or former partners could influence a new relationship. She pictured emotional baggage accumulating over time, until someone was carrying several bags into each new connection. She imagined people arriving with empty bags instead, filling them according to the person they were traveling with. It is a hopeful proposition, allowing a relationship to develop through shared experiences instead of expectations inherited from others.

The accompanying video places the lyrics first, presenting the content in English, French, Spanish, and Japanese. Marsa chose that approach to emphasize the words, hoping her work can reach music lovers globally in a more direct way.“Perhaps others will find strength in placing boundaries around loving someone who may be taking too much from them,” she shares.

She also wanted to acknowledge that stepping away can come with the intention of returning. For Marsa, protecting oneself and caring about a partner can coexist. The goal is a relationship in which both people give and receive, without one person carrying the weight of keeping it together.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Denise Marsa premieres new music video "PERFECT Until Dawn Neon Remix" on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 11, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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