Grand Oceanfront Residence In Vero Beach's Prestigious Estate Section To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

Resort-caliber gated estate with exceptional privacy to auction in cooperation with ONE Sotheby's International Realty

- Cindy O'Dare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A gated oceanfront residence spanning 3.15± acres from A1A to the Atlantic and commanding 223+ feet of direct frontage in Vero Beach's prestigious Estate Section will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Held in cooperation with Cindy O'Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby's International Realty and listed for $45 million, bidding is scheduled to open on 9 December and will culminate live in New York City on 15 December at Sotheby's New York as part of the firm's End-of-Year Global Sale, a two-day curation of best-in-class luxury properties from across the globe. Bidding will also be available at the December 2026 Abu Dhabi Sale.

“The Estate Section is where Vero Beach's most prestigious oceanfront homes sit, and even then, this property stands out on its own boasting more than three acres on a private run from A1A to the Atlantic, which is essentially unheard of,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.

“What makes this estate stand out is how completely it has been designed around oceanfront living,” said O'Dare.“Every element of the residence feels thoughtfully connected to its setting. From the ocean-view bedrooms and expansive outdoor living spaces to the pool, tennis court and guest house, it offers the amenities of a private resort while still feeling like a home.”

“We're seeing growing interest from buyers accustomed to markets like Palm Beach and Miami who are discovering they can find outstanding oceanfront properties while enjoying the character and sense of community that continues to set Vero Beach apart,” Boga said.

The residence, completed in 2021 and nearly 15,000 square feet, features Alabama limestone floors, walnut walls and doors with stainless steel accents, high ceilings and walls of floor-to-ceiling impact glass frame sweeping Atlantic views throughout the home. Two fireplaces and an elevator round out the residence.

Designed equally for entertaining and retreat, the home includes a 1,150-bottle temperature-controlled wine room, private theater, library and game room with a bar. A sauna and steam room complement the home's wellness amenities, while a separate two-bedroom guest house provides additional accommodations. The property also features an air-conditioned seven-car garage.

Outside, landscaped grounds extend from A1A to the ocean, where an infinity-edge saltwater pool and hot tub are joined by a summer kitchen with built-in grill, Har-Tru tennis and pickleball courts, expansive patios and balconies, a water feature and outdoor shower. A solar power system, Tesla Powerwall and 150kW generator, together with block, concrete and steel construction provide additional resiliency.

Set along Florida's Treasure Coast, Vero Beach is a refined seaside community known for 26 miles of uncrowded beaches, the Indian River Lagoon and a vibrant cultural scene. The property is minutes from Round Island Beach Park and approximately 15 minutes from the shopping and dining along Ocean Drive as well as McKee Botanical Garden.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Pat Vidas and Luxhunters Productions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Grand Oceanfront Residence in Vero Beach's Prestigious Estate Section to Sell via Concierge Auctions News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 11, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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