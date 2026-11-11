577-Acre Historic California Ranch-Winery Once Owned By Famed Game Show Host Alex Trebek To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

Central Coast estate with storied provenance to auction with Christie's International Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Company

- Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creston Manor, a storied ranch and winery in California's San Luis Obispo County once owned by beloved“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Lindsey Harn of Christie's International Real Estate and Mike Goldfarb of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Company and listed for $6.45 million, bidding is scheduled to open on 4 December and will culminate live on 16 December as part of Concierge Auctions' End-of-Year Global Sale at The Dominick in New York City.

The sale builds on Concierge Auctions' expertise in vineyard and wine-country real estate through its Global Wine & Vineyard Division, an auction platform dedicated exclusively to winery, vineyard, and wine-country real estate worldwide. Earlier this year, Concierge Auctions sold another former Trebek property, the nearly 724-acre Windfall Farms in nearby Paso Robles for $16.912 million after just 39 days of auction marketing, further highlighting the extraordinary Central Coast properties once connected to the legendary television host.

Established in 1900, Creston Manor brings together more than a century of California ranching and winemaking history across 577.65± acres of rolling countryside near Paso Robles wine country. The estate encompasses five residences and a secluded private suite, totaling 7,550± square feet with 14 bedrooms and 14 full bathrooms and accommodations for more than 30 guests. A working vineyard and winery, multiple barns and stables, livestock facilities, expansive pastures and historic structures create a rare opportunity to continue the property's agricultural legacy while reimagining the estate for its next chapter.

“Being able to sell another former Alex Trebek ranch property in the same year speaks volumes to the power of our platform and reach,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“We've seen strong results across winery and vineyard sales over the past year, demonstrating the global appetite for properties that combine land, lifestyle and established operations. Our End-of-Year Global Sale in New York offers an ideal stage to build on that momentum, creating a competitive marketplace for Creston Manor and connecting it with discerning buyers globally, as we did successfully with Windfall Farms.”

“What sets Creston Manor apart is the combination of everything already in place: multiple residences, a working vineyard and winery, equestrian and ranch infrastructure, and hundreds of acres of open land,” said Harn.“That would be compelling on its own, but the property also carries more than a century of history, including Alex Trebek's involvement in its winery and ranch operations. For buyers, it's a rare chance to take on a property with established operations, remarkable scale and a story that has been more than a century in the making.”

“Creston offers something you don't often find on this part of the Central Coast – true privacy and open space, with deep ties to the region's agricultural character,” said Goldfarb.“At Creston Manor, you have the space and seclusion of a true working ranch, yet you're within easy reach of Paso Robles and one of California's most celebrated wine regions. That flexibility and level of access to everything that draws people to this part of California is what makes the property so compelling.”

The estate's history includes a notable chapter under Trebek, the beloved longtime host of“Jeopardy!,” who joined Creston Manor Vineyards and Winery as a partner in 1987. Trebek used the sprawling property primarily for wine production and ranch operations, with wine from the estate notably served at President George H.W. Bush's first inauguration.

Creston Manor remains a living, working ranch. Beyond its vineyard and winery, the property features pastures and livestock pens designed for cattle, horses, sheep and pigs. Historic features include the original Highway 58 bridge and a preserved blacksmith shop. Panoramic mountain views, abundant wildlife and open space surround the estate.

Set amid the golden ranchlands of northern San Luis Obispo County, Creston offers a quieter counterpart to nearby Paso Robles while remaining deeply connected to the region's agricultural and wine culture. Santa Margarita Lake offers kayaking, fishing and hiking nearby, while Paso Robles is home to more than 200 wineries, a vibrant downtown, acclaimed dining and the Tin City tasting district.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Aspect Visuals.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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577-Acre Historic California Ranch-Winery Once Owned by Famed Game Show Host Alex Trebek to Sell via Concierge Auctions News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 11, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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