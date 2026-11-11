2026 Jet Award Semifinalists, Presented At The Jet Award Gala April 8, 2027

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- Johnny Rodgers, 1972 Heisman Trophy Winner & Co-Founder of the Jet AwardOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / --For Immediate ReleaseNovember 11, 2026Contact: Mike'l Severe...402-350-8000Five Semifinalists Announced for the 16th Annual Jet Award, Recognizing College Football's Top Return Specialist[Omaha, NE] – The Jet Award Foundation is pleased to announce the five semifinalists for the 2026 Jet Award, which honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football. The semifinalists were chosen by a vote of the Jet Award media panel. Celebrating its 16th year, the Jet Award continues to honor the electrifying talents of players who excel on punt and kickoff returns.The award, named in honor of Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, will culminate with the presentation at the Jet Award Gala on April 8, 2027. Last year's recipient, Kaden Wetjen from Iowa, a two-time winner, epitomized the skill and impact recognized by the Jet Award.This year's semifinalists include three punt returners and two kickoff returners, representing the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, American Conference and Sun Belt. The winner of the 2026 Jet Award will be selected by a distinguished panel of voters including media members from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), former winners of the Jet Award, and two of the esteemed founders Johnny Rodgers and William Reed."In college football, nothing electrifies a stadium faster than a return man breaking into the open field. These five semifinalists have done it all season long. They are the gamechangers who flip a game in one play, and any one of them would be a worthy Jet Award winner." Johnny Rodgers, 1972 Heisman Trophy Winner & Co-Founder of the Jet AwardFor more information about the Jet Award and the upcoming gala visit Thejetaward.The 2026 Jet Award semifinalists (in alphabetical order):Jaylon Hawkins, WR, R-Fr, San Diego State, KR (Led the nation in kickoff return yards at midseason, 503 yds/38.7 avg; kickoff return TDs of 100 yards vs. Portland State and 96 yards vs. Texas State; Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week)Easton Messer, WR, Sr, Florida Atlantic, PR (73-yard punt return TD at Louisiana-Monroe; school-record 82-yard punt return TD vs. Rice in a five-touchdown game; only FBS player in the last 20 seasons with two rushing, two receiving and a punt return TD in one game; American Conference Special Teams Player of the Week)Michael Scott, WR, Soph, James Madison, PR (Ranked 2nd in the nation in kickoff return average at midseason, 38.3)Vicari Swain, CB, Jr, South Carolina, PR (Two punt return TDs vs. Towson; South Carolina's career leader with five punt return TDs; SEC Special Teams Player of the Week)Javon Tracy, WR, Sr, Minnesota, PR (Led the nation in punt return yards at midseason, 299; two punt return TDs of 87 and 69 yards vs. Eastern Illinois, a Minnesota first and only the fourth time in Big Ten history; Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week)About the Jet Award Foundation: The Jet Award Foundation raises money to provide scholarships to students majoring in the trades at Metro Community College and Iowa Western Community College. Since 2017 more than 500 students have been awarded aid.The Jet Award Foundation was established to recognize outstanding return specialists in college football. Named after Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, the award honors athletes who demonstrate exceptional skill and impact in the return game and the achievements of these athletes that inspire the next generation of football players to strive for excellence in all aspects of the game.

Mikel Severe

The Jet Award Foundation

+1 4023508000

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2026 Jet Award Semifinalists, Presented at The Jet Award Gala April 8, 2027 News Provided By The Jet Award Foundation & Trust November 11, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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