Beyond Foam Offers Free Attic Inspections Ahead Of Calgary's Attic Rain Season

A Beyond Foam installer in protective gear applies spray foam insulation between wall studs to seal air leaks and insulate the home.

Spray foam insulation installed by Beyond Foam on the vaulted ceiling and walls of a home, creating an air seal that keeps warm, moist air out of the roof space.

Calgary homeowners can book a free Beyond Foam attic inspection until Black Friday and see where their home is at risk this winter

- Curt Janzen, Owner of Beyond Foam Ltd.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Foam is offering free attic inspections to help Calgary homeowners get ahead of attic rain season, when frost that builds up inside attics during cold snaps melts and drips into ceilings, insulation and drywall.

Attic rain is a common and costly problem in Calgary, where sudden Chinook warm-ups can turn weeks of frost buildup into water almost overnight. Many homeowners don't know they have a problem until stains appear on their ceilings or water drips from light fixtures. By then, insulation may be soaked and mould may have already started to grow.

"Attic rain almost always comes down to warm, moist air escaping from the house into the attic," said Curt Janzen, owner and director of Beyond Foam. "The good news is that the warning signs are usually visible well before the damage happens. Our inspection is designed to find them now, while there's still time to fix them."

- Curt Janzen, Owner & Director

Each inspection checks the areas where attic rain typically starts. Inspectors look at the seal on the attic access hatch, the condition and continuity of the vapour barrier between the living space and the attic, and whether insulation levels and R-value meet recommended standards. They also check pot lights for warm air leaks, soffit vents for enough incoming fresh air and roof vents for proper moisture exhaust. Finally, they look for signs of rodent activity that can damage insulation, along with existing frost, water staining or mould growth.

At the end of the visit, homeowners receive a graded Attic Report Card that shows where their home is vulnerable, along with recommendations for any areas that need attention, such as vapour barrier repair or spray foam air sealing.

Free attic inspections are available to Calgary homeowners from November 11 to November 27, 2026, and can be booked through the Beyond Foam website at beyondfoam.

About Beyond Foam

Beyond Foam is a Calgary insulation company that has served local homeowners since 2000. The company specializes in spray foam insulation, air sealing and vapour barrier repair, helping Calgary homeowners improve comfort and energy efficiency and protect their homes from moisture problems such as attic rain.

Curt Janzen

Beyond Foam Insulation Ltd.

+1 403-730-8080

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Beyond Foam Offers Free Attic Inspections Ahead of Calgary's Attic Rain Season News Provided By Kobzza Marketing Agency Inc. November 11, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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