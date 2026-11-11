High Performance Systems Unveils Advanced Resinous Flooring Solutions For High-Velocity Warehouses And Distribution

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High Performance Systems Unveils Advanced Resinous Flooring Solutions

MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Certified epoxy and urethane flooring specialists bring nearly four decades of industrial expertise to modern logistics corridors, offering rapid-cure installations designed to eliminate downtime and withstand extreme operational wear.MIDDLESEX, NJ - High Performance Systems (HPS), a premier family-owned industrial and commercial resinous flooring contractor operating since 1988, has announced an expanded portfolio of specialized heavy-duty flooring solutions tailored specifically for modern warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment hubs across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.As the rapid growth of e-commerce places unprecedented demands on regional supply chains, logistics facilities face relentless daily wear from thousands of passes by heavy forklifts, steel-wheeled pallet jacks, and high-capacity point loads. Traditional commercial coatings and bare concrete frequently fail under these conditions, resulting in hazardous concrete dusting, spalled control joints, structural cracking, and disruptive maintenance downtime.High Performance Systems addresses these challenges through engineered, multi-layer resinous flooring systems designed to deliver uncompromising durability, safety compliance, and long-term asset protection.Engineered for Extreme Industrial DemandsHPS specializes in custom-specified resinous systems tailored to specific facility requirements, ensuring optimal performance under harsh operating conditions:-Heavy-Duty Epoxy Mortars & Resurfacing: Designed for 24/7 forklift traffic, these systems encapsulate damaged concrete, eliminate dusting, and provide exceptional impact and abrasion resistance.-Urethane Cement Systems: Engineered for food and beverage processing, commercial kitchens, and cold-storage facilities, urethane cement expands and contracts at the same thermal rate as concrete, preventing thermal shock failure during aggressive steam cleaning and extreme temperature swings.-Moisture Mitigation Solutions: Utilizing advanced epoxy vapor barrier primers, HPS protects facilities against high moisture vapor emission rates (MVER) and hydrostatic pressure common in regional logistics hubs.-OSHA-Compliant Slip Resistance: Customized traction profiles incorporating graded aluminum oxide or colored quartz maintain secure footing even when exposed to water, hydraulic fluids, or severe weather tracked across loading docks.-Integrated Safety Markings: Permanent facility safety line striping, pedestrian walkways, and "Keep Clear" zones are locked beneath clear, chemical-resistant topcoats to eliminate fading and wear.Minimizing Operational DowntimeUnderstanding that lost shipping time directly impacts supply chain efficiency, High Performance Systems leverages ultra-fast-curing polyaspartic and rapid-set urethane cement chemistries. This allows installation teams to execute seamless floor retrofits and heavy repairs in strategic phases or over standard weekend shutdown windows-enabling facilities to resume full 24/7 operations without missing a delivery cycle.For more information regarding industrial warehouse flooring solutions, regional project consultations, or to request a professional site evaluation, visit the Warehouse and Distribution Flooring, Warehouse Epoxy Flooring, and Warehouse Flooring Insights pages, or contact High Performance Systems directly at 800-928-7220.About High Performance SystemsFounded in August 1988, High Performance Systems Corporation is a trusted commercial and industrial resinous flooring contractor headquartered in Middlesex, New Jersey. With decades of hands-on expertise, HPS provides high-performance epoxy, urethane, and specialized resinous flooring installations, concrete repairs, and facility resurfacing for demanding manufacturing, warehousing, and commercial clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.Media Contact:High Performance Systems436 Lincoln Blvd, Middlesex, NJ 08846Phone: 800-928-7220Email:...Website:

Jeffrey Brian Smedley

High Performance Systems Corporation

+1 8009287220

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High Performance Systems Unveils Advanced Resinous Flooring Solutions for High-Velocity Warehouses and Distribution News Provided By High Performance Systems November 11, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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