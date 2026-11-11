Number Of India's Villages Without 4G Link Falls By 75 Pc In Last 4 Years

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Saturation Project launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for strengthening telecommunications infrastructure across rural, remote and underserved areas of the country has played a key role in the nearly 75 per cent reduction in the number of villages without 4G connectivity, from 45,180 in 2022 to 11,372 in 2026, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The saturation project was designed to provide 4G connectivity to 24,680 previously unconnected villages, ensuring that people in remote and underserved areas can access reliable mobile communication services and the benefits of digital connectivity.

Private telecom service providers have also contributed to expanding rural 4G coverage through their network expansion initiatives.

BSNL's 18,291 sites commissioned under the 24,680-site 4G saturation rollout plan are carrying substantial data traffic in rural areas.

"In October 2026, these sites served a maximum of 10,21,048 active users in a day, who together used more than 1.86 crore GB (18,659,170 GB) of data, an average of 18.3 GB per user in the month. With about 56 active users per site on average, each site is serving dispersed rural communities that were earlier outside serviceable 4G coverage," the statement said.

The Union government has also sanctioned an additional 26,000 mobile network sites for the next phase of expansion to address the remaining connectivity gaps.

Extending connectivity to remote and geographically difficult locations remains a key challenge due to difficult terrain, high infrastructure costs, scattered settlements and the presence of remote tribal habitations.

The Department is continuing its efforts to address these challenges through coordinated action with BSNL and other telecom service providers.

Moving forward, the Department of Telecommunications plans to continue with prioritising the coverage of remaining unconnected villages, particularly in remote, tribal and aspirational regions.

The deployment of additional mobile network sites, expansion of network-sharing arrangements and improved utilisation of existing telecom infrastructure will remain important strategies for achieving wider rural connectivity.

Greater coordination with telecom service providers and targeted interventions in geographically challenging areas will further accelerate network expansion.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring inclusive digital access and enabling rural communities to benefit from digital governance, education, healthcare, financial services and other essential digital platforms, the statement added.