Spacex's Starlink Sees Strong Subscriber Growth In H1 2026, But Ookla Asks Whether Network Capacity Can Keep Up With Growing Demand



Ookla said that download speeds could come under pressure if SpaceX continued to push low-cost plans to attract customers.

Texas, Florida and Washington, among Starlink's busiest markets, recorded some of the slowest download speeds. SpaceX is expected to launch Flight 15 on November 13.

SpaceX's (SPCX) Starlink recorded improving upload speeds and growing adoption across the United States in the first half of 2026, but a new report says the key question is whether Starlink can keep it up.

According to Ookla, a unit of Accenture that specializes in network performance testing, the second half of this year will show if the firm's network capacity is able to match its growth.

SPCX shares were up 0.5% at the time of writing. The stock is on track for a fourth straight session of gains, a streak last seen in August.

Slow Download Speed In Some Busiest Markets

According to a report by Ookla, Starlink's U.S. Speedtest sample counts increased 41.8% year over year, partly driven by cheaper subscription plans. Median upload speeds jumped 42% to 20.73 Mbps, while download speeds increased 12% to 119.71 Mbps. Network latency also improved across 49 states and Washington, D.C.

However, median download speeds declined in 16 states and Washington, D.C. Texas, Florida, and Washington, among the busiest Starlink markets, also recorded some of the slowest download speeds.

Ookla said that if SpaceX continues to push low-cost plans to attract customers, download speeds could come under pressure, especially in states where demand is concentrated.

The report also noted that the number of Starlink Speedtest users testing in urban areas grew at over twice the rate of rural users from the first half of 2025 to the same period in 2026.

At the time of writing, SpaceX had not responded to Stocktwits' request for a comment on Ookla's findings.

Can V3 Satellites Support Growth?

SpaceX is banking on its next-generation V3 satellites to significantly expand network capacity. The company claims each V3 satellite can deliver about 10 times the downlink capacity of its previous-generation satellites.

In September, SpaceX deployed its first 26 V3 satellites aboard Starship Flight 14. Another 26 are planned for Flight 15, targeted for November 13.

SpaceX has also been focusing on terrestrial networks, having agreed to acquire Grain Management's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio. The expansion could position Starlink Mobile to compete more directly with traditional U.S. wireless carriers.

Retail's Take On SPCX

Retail sentiment surrounding SPCX remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours.

The stock has gained about 6.7% over its IPO price of $135.

Also read: Oklo Gets Final DOE Operational Clearance For Groves-1 Reactor – Retail Eyes 85% Upside By 2026-End

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