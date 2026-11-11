Nuclear Diamond Batteries Announces Atomiq Inc Attendance At 2026 NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to assess aerospace power requirements and potential space applications for diamond betavoltaic technology

MESQUITE, Nev, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, Nev., November 11, 2026 - Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) ("NDBI" or the "Company") today announced that a representative of its controlled subsidiary, AtomiQ, Inc. ("AtomiQ"), plans to attend the 2026 NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop, November 17-19, 2026, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

AtomiQ plans to engage with space battery engineers, aerospace contractors, and government researchers to better understand mission requirements, assess potential applications, and identify prospective research and development collaborators. These discussions are intended to help inform development priorities for specialized power systems used where sunlight is limited and battery replacement is difficult or impractical.

Hosted by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, the annual NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop brings together government, industry, and academic participants to discuss battery research, testing, flight experience, and operational challenges.

AtomiQ's planned role is as an attendee. The Company has no agreement with NASA, and attendance does not constitute a NASA evaluation, partnership, or endorsement of the Company or its technology.

Potential Space Applications

Betavoltaic devices convert energy from radioactive decay directly into low levels of electricity within a semiconductor, without relying on sunlight or recharging the power source. Their potential operating life depends on the isotope, device design, and operating conditions. Diamond is a candidate semiconductor material because of its radiation tolerance and thermal properties.

Potential applications include low-power sensors, clocks, memory retention, and wake-up circuits aboard small satellites or lunar instruments. With suitable power management, compatible rechargeable storage devices could accumulate energy for intermittent operations. These applications would complement solar arrays, conventional batteries, and larger radioisotope power systems.

AtomiQ's technology remains pre-commercial and has not been qualified for spaceflight. Potential applications remain subject to engineering, performance testing, regulatory requirements, and mission-specific qualification; operating life, power output, and environmental tolerance must be established for each design.

AtomiQ Patent Portfolio

AtomiQ's portfolio includes U.S. Patent No. 12,394,534 B2 for nuclear-voltaic power-source architecture and U.S. Patent No. 12,759,882 B2 for producing and modifying carbon nano-onion materials. Together, these patents address electricity generation and advanced materials potentially relevant to energy storage.

The Company also previously announced a USPTO Notice of Allowance covering 19 claims in U.S. Patent Application No. 17/928,967, concerning a high-porosity metal-organic framework electrode incorporating carbon nano-onion materials. A notice of allowance is distinct from an issued patent.

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI), through its controlled subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc., focuses on developing nuclear diamond battery technologies and advanced materials for applications requiring extended operating life, reliability, and reduced maintenance. Potential markets include aerospace, defense, industrial sensors, medical technologies, and remote infrastructure. The Company intends to pursue commercialization through research and development, technology licensing, and strategic partnerships.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned attendance and discussions, development priorities, potential applications, patent protection, and commercialization. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees. Actual results may differ materially because of funding needs, technical feasibility, performance and reliability, testing and space qualification, isotope availability, manufacturing, regulatory requirements, and patent protection.

Attendance or discussions may not lead to contracts, funding, testing programs, partnerships, or other commercial results. Allowed patent applications may not issue, and issued patents may not provide meaningful protection. The Company needs additional capital, and there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern without it. Additional risks are described in the Company's public disclosures available through OTC Markets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

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