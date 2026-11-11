Three Years Of Holiday Giving: Amanda Demanda Returns To Christmas Wonderland And Brings Back Safe Ride Initiative With 1,000 Free Uber Vouchers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami attorney continues her commitment to the community with Sweet Street, a pink Candyland-inspired holiday experience at Tropical Park, and the return of her Noche Buena Safe Ride initiative

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami attorney Amanda Demanda is continuing her commitment to the South Florida community this holiday season, returning for the third consecutive year as a sponsor of Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park. This year's sponsorship will feature Sweet Street, a fully decorated, pink Candyland-inspired holiday experience, alongside the return of Demanda's Noche Buena Safe Ride initiative, which will provide 1,000 free Uber ride vouchers to Miami-Dade residents on Christmas Eve.

Since 2024, Demanda has supported Christmas Wonderland, making this year's sponsorship the third consecutive year she has helped bring the holiday attraction to the Miami community. Running November 12, 2026, through January 3, 2027, Christmas Wonderland transforms Tropical Park into a festive holiday carnival featuring seasonal attractions, entertainment and family-friendly experiences.

This year, visitors can experience Sweet Street, a dedicated section sponsored by Demanda and designed around a whimsical pink Candyland theme. The attraction will feature sweets, candy canes, festive decorations and a signature pink sleigh, creating an immersive holiday experience for families and visitors of all ages.

For Demanda, continuing the sponsorship is about more than creating a festive attraction. It reflects her desire to remain actively involved in the community where she lives and works, supporting experiences that bring families together and make the holiday season memorable.

"Miami is my home, and giving back to this community has always been incredibly important to me," said Demanda. "The holidays are about bringing people together, creating memories and making sure families have opportunities to celebrate. I'm excited to bring Sweet Street to Christmas Wonderland for another year and continue a tradition that means so much to me."

In addition to the Christmas Wonderland sponsorship, Demanda is bringing back her Noche Buena Safe Ride initiative, providing 1,000 free Uber ride vouchers to Miami-Dade residents on Christmas Eve, December 24.

The initiative encourages residents to plan ahead for safe transportation following holiday gatherings and celebrations. By making complimentary rides available, Demanda hopes to help prevent impaired driving and ensure more people get home safely to their families.

"Getting home safely should never be an afterthought, especially on a night when so many families are celebrating together," said Demanda. "We want to make it easier for people to make responsible decisions and ensure they get home safely to the people who matter most."

Together, the two initiatives reflect Demanda's continued commitment to the Miami community, combining a family-friendly holiday experience with a practical effort to promote roadway safety during one of the busiest times of the year.

About Christmas Wonderland

Christmas Wonderland opens Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Tropical Park, located at 7900 SW 40th Street in Miami, Florida. The holiday carnival will run through January 3, 2027. Visitors can learn more and purchase tickets at .

About Noche Buena Safe Ride

On Christmas Eve, December 24, Amanda Demanda will distribute 1,000 free Uber ride vouchers to Miami-Dade residents to encourage safe transportation following holiday celebrations. Additional information about voucher availability and redemption will be announced ahead of the initiative.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida's most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.

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