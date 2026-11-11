Qnetic Tops $15 Million In Funding As Alpha Prototype Flywheel Enters Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ten non-binding letters of intent in hand as company advances plans for first data center pilot project

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qnetic, a developer of long-duration flywheel energy storage technology, today announced that it has surpassed $15 million in total funding as its first full-scale flywheel energy storage alpha prototype, Pulsar, enters testing. The milestone comes as the company expands its commercial pipeline to 10 non-binding letters of intent (LOIs), including a new agreement supporting a planned pilot deployment for modular data centers.

The funding achievement marks another step toward commercialization of Qnetic's technology, which is designed to provide fast-response energy storage without the capacity degradation associated with conventional chemical batteries.

“Passing $15 million in overall funding allows us to keep our attention on system development and performance,” said Michael Pratt, CEO of Qnetic.“Pulsar is assembled and running, the carbon-fiber rotor goes in next, and the test data over the coming months is how we earn the confidence of our investors and customers.”

The testing program is evaluating Pulsar's performance and operating characteristics as Qnetic advances toward commercial-scale deployments. The company is developing its flywheel technology to address growing demand for energy storage capable of frequent cycling, long service life and reliable performance across applications ranging from renewable energy integration to data center power infrastructure.

Growing Commercial Interest in Data Center Energy Storage

Qnetic's commercial pipeline now includes 10 nonbinding LOIs valued at over $150 million reflecting interest in its technology across multiple energy storage use cases. The latest agreement is for a pilot project serving modular data center infrastructure, where rapidly growing electricity demand is creating new requirements for dependable, flexible power systems.

Unlike conventional batteries, which experience capacity degradation through repeated charge and discharge cycles, flywheel systems store energy mechanically in a rotating mass. Qnetic's technology is being developed to support frequent cycling over decades of operation, offering a potential advantage over lithium-ion batteries and other storage options.

“Data center developers need a storage resource that can cycle every day for decades without losing capacity,” said Hugh McDermott, President, Americas and Chief Commercial Officer at Qnetic.“Our newest agreement supports a modular data center pilot, and our focus in 2027 is to start converting our LOIs into field deployments.”

Expanding U.S. Operations and Manufacturing Capabilities

As testing progresses, Qnetic is expanding its U.S. operations with a new facility in Sacramento, California, to support prototype development, engineering and preparations for increased production. The facility is expected to play an important role in the company's transition from technology development and validation to manufacturing and commercial deployment.

Meet Qnetic at RE+ 2026

Members of Qnetic's leadership team will be available for meetings during RE+ 2026, Nov. 16–19, in Las Vegas, to discuss testing progress, commercial opportunities and the company's plans for 2027 and beyond. Investors, prospective customers and industry partners interested in meeting can contact Qnetic through its website.

About Qnetic

Qnetic is developing next-generation flywheel energy storage technology designed to deliver reliable, long-duration electricity storage without the chemical degradation associated with conventional batteries. Its technology uses a high-speed carbon-fiber rotor to store energy mechanically, with a modular architecture designed for applications including renewable energy integration, grid support and data center power infrastructure. Qnetic is working to commercialize durable, high-cycle energy storage systems that can operate for decades. For more information, visit .

Investor Note

Qnetic's current equity crowdfunding round offers everyday investors an opportunity to participate in the company's next growth phase. To review offering documents, risk disclosures, and investor FAQs, visit .

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