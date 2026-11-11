Clarity Liao Finds Beauty In The Words Left Unspoken On Debut EP 'Dear...'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rising singer-songwriter Clarity Liao unveils her debut solo EP, 'Dear... ', a deeply personal seven-track collection exploring the complexities of young love, unspoken feelings, jealousy and heartbreak through a series of intimate musical love letters.Blending indie pop, R&B, bedroom pop and modern doo-wop influences, 'Dear...' captures the emotional contradictions of wanting someone who may never feel the same way. Each song represents a letter Clarity never found the courage to send, transforming private confessions, unanswered questions and painful memories into a heartfelt exploration of vulnerability and self-discovery.Written entirely by Clarity and developed alongside producers Kendrick Fielder and Erin Tadena at Laughing Tiger, the EP showcases her growing confidence as both a songwriter and artist. Moving between delicate ballads, infectious pop melodies and soulful R&B textures, the project embraces a different musical identity with each track, reflecting the changing emotions that accompany love and loss.At the heart of the EP is the tension between hope and acceptance. Whether confronting the jealousy of watching someone choose somebody else or finding the courage to finally let go, Clarity explores the uncomfortable space between longing for connection and recognising when that connection may never come.'Lose' captures that emotional conflict through an energetic collision of upbeat drums, electric guitar and confessional songwriting. Originally envisioned as a stripped-back, Adele-inspired piano ballad, the track evolved into something altogether more dynamic, contrasting its infectious production with lyrics rooted in jealousy, insecurity and romantic disappointment.“This song is one of my favorites. It shows my jealousy and madness in a fun upbeat way,” Clarity explains.“At first I was doubting the upbeat drums and electric guitar aiming for a soft mellow vibe, but the more I stuck with the process, the more I understood what this letter was really trying to explain to the receiver.”Elsewhere, 'Have You' offers a quieter, more intimate confession, inspired by Clarity's experience of developing feelings for a friend she never had the courage to tell. Reflecting on the lengths she went to in the hope of being noticed, the song captures the vulnerability of loving someone from a distance.'Love You More' explores a similar emotional landscape through warm R&B influences, smooth basslines and experimental rap elements. Inspired by a crush Clarity admired from afar, the track expresses the peculiar heartbreak of feeling deeply connected to someone who barely knows you exist.Meanwhile, 'Like I Do' transforms an unexpected songwriting exercise into a poignant exploration of one-sided love. Originally written as homework for an English tutor, the track uses the imagery of an endless desert to communicate the desperation of waiting for feelings that may never be returned.The EP also moves beyond romantic longing. Written while sitting beside her bedroom window during a rainstorm, 'Pouring Rain' finds Clarity confronting feelings of loneliness, insecurity and being left behind as those around her experience love and happiness. Described by the artist as a letter to herself, the track reflects the uncertainty of growing up and searching for a sense of belonging.'Hurt My Heart' takes inspiration from the experiences of former K-pop idol Seunghan, whose departure from his group followed intense public scrutiny. Through the song, Clarity expresses empathy for the pain of watching someone's ambitions and years of dedication become overshadowed by external pressure.Bringing the collection to an emotional conclusion, 'Oh My Darling' represents the EP's final unsent letter. Rather than dwelling on jealousy or resentment, the song explores the quiet strength required to accept that someone you love has chosen a different future. Imagining herself attending that person's wedding as a guest rather than the bride, Clarity transforms heartbreak into a poignant act of acceptance.“This song is the hardest goodbye on the record, but also the most freeing,” she explains.“Writing it felt like finally closing a chapter I kept trying to reread. It hurts to step back and watch someone you wanted for yourself walk down a different path, but there's a strange kind of peace in keeping a promise and wishing them well from the second line.”Having written songs since the age of seven, Clarity has already established herself as a promising young songwriter. As the principal songwriter for Navillera, she contributed to seven singles, including the band's 2024 debut 'Too Young', which won the 2024 Yamaha National Best Popular Music Award. Her composition 'I Need You' also secured first place in the YMS 2025 National Composers competition.Drawing inspiration from artists including Bruno Mars, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo and Regina Song, Clarity combines contemporary pop sensibilities with an instinct for emotionally direct storytelling. Her willingness to experiment across genres allows each song to reflect a different side of her personality while maintaining the honesty that defines her writing.With 'Dear...', Clarity Liao steps confidently into her solo career, delivering an intimate and relatable debut that captures the emotional turbulence of loving, losing and learning to move forward.Tender, nostalgic and refreshingly honest, 'Dear...' is a collection of everything Clarity never managed to say out loud, reminding listeners that sometimes the most meaningful love letters are the ones we never send.

Bee Adamic

Liberty Music PR

+44 1273 044268

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Clarity Liao Finds Beauty in the Words Left Unspoken on Debut EP 'Dear...' News Provided By Liberty Music PR November 11, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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