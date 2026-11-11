HODS/AACE Leads The Nation In Developing Board-Certified Clinical Electrophysiology Specialists

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HODS/AACE graduates earned 82% of new ECS board certifications nationwide in 2025–2026, demonstrating the impact of its advanced educational programs.

- Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, Co-Founder, HODS/AACEASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An Extraordinary Achievement for Physical Therapy Education and the ProfessionHands-On Diagnostics (HODS) and the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis (AACE) are proud to announce another outstanding achievement in the advancement of the physical therapy profession and the development of board-certified Clinical Electrophysiology Specialists (ECS).In 2025, 21 physical therapists nationwide earned their ECS board certification. An extraordinary 18 of those 21 specialists - 85.7% - were graduates of HODS/AACE educational programs.HODS/AACE is now delighted to announce that this remarkable trend has continued in 2026!Of the 12 physical therapists who achieved ECS board certification in 2026, 9 - representing 75% - were graduates of HODS/AACE programs.The Results Speak for Themselves.2025: 18 of 21 newly certified ECS specialists - 85.7% HODS/AACE graduates.2026: 9 of 12 newly certified ECS specialists - 75% HODS/AACE graduates.Combined 2025–2026: 27 of 33 newly certified ECS specialists - 81.8% HODS/AACE graduatesThese national certification figures have been verified directly with the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS).In just two years, more than four out of every five newly board-certified Clinical Electrophysiology Specialists nationwide have come through HODS/AACE educational programs.This remarkable achievement underscores the significant role that HODS/AACE plays in developing the next generation of clinical electrophysiology specialists and advancing the profession of physical therapy.It is a testament to the quality of the organization's educational programs, the dedication of its faculty and clinical mentors, and the exceptional commitment of physical therapists who have chosen to pursue advanced clinical education and specialization through HODS/AACE.Building the Future of Clinical Electrophysiology in Physical TherapyFor years, HODS and AACE have remained committed to a fundamental vision: empowering physical therapists with the advanced education, clinical competencies, and professional opportunities necessary to become leaders in electrodiagnostic medicine.Through the HODS/AACE Clinical Electrophysiology Residency Program, Clinical Electrophysiology Diplomate Program, advanced clinical mentorship, and comprehensive electrodiagnostic education, the organizations have helped prepare physical therapists to expand their expertise in electromyography (EMG), nerve conduction studies (NCS), and clinical electrophysiologic evaluation.These educational efforts are further strengthened by affiliated ECS board certification preparation programs, including the Brooks/McKibben ECS Prep Course and ECS Mastery, designed and presented by Dr. Korry Wheeler. These programs provide valuable additional educational resources to physical therapists preparing for the ECS specialty certification examination.Together, these educational initiatives contribute to the development of a highly qualified electrodiagnostic workforce and support the continued advancement of physical therapists as specialized diagnostic healthcare providers.The importance of this achievement extends far beyond individual professional recognition.Advanced electrodiagnostic training enables physical therapists to contribute to more informed clinical decision-making, improved patient management, and greater coordination of care.It also supports the profession's continued evolution toward expanded clinical responsibilities, greater professional recognition, and increased opportunities to provide high-value healthcare services.A Message From HODS Leadership"When we established our educational programs, our vision was never simply to teach physical therapists how to perform electrodiagnostic tests. Our vision was to help transform what physical therapists could achieve professionally.Today, seeing that nearly 82% of newly board-certified ECS specialists over the past two years are graduates of our programs is incredibly rewarding.But the greatest achievement is not the percentage itself. It is what these specialists represent: physical therapists who are advancing their profession, expanding their clinical capabilities, improving patient care, and demonstrating the extraordinary potential of physical therapy.To every graduate, every faculty member, every clinical mentor, and our affiliated ECS examination preparation educators who have contributed to this achievement, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation.We are not simply educating specialists. We are helping shape the future of our profession."- Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, PT, DPT, MD, PhD, DSc, ECSCo-Founder & Director Hands-On Diagnostics Residency Program in Clinical ElectrophysiologyRecognizing the Achievements of Our GraduatesHODS/AACE proudly recognizes and congratulates all physical therapists who achieved ECS board certification in 2026, with special recognition to the nine graduates of its educational programs.Their accomplishments reflect years of dedication, perseverance, advanced study, and clinical achievement.These newly certified specialists represent an important investment in the future of the physical therapy profession. Their expertise will contribute to the continued development of electrodiagnostic services and expand opportunities for physical therapists to participate in advanced diagnostic evaluation.Their success serves as an inspiration to the next generation of physical therapists seeking to advance their clinical expertise and professional careers.Expanding Opportunities for Physical Therapists NationwideAs healthcare continues to evolve, the importance of advanced clinical specialization, diagnostic capabilities, and evidence-based patient management has never been greater.HODS and AACE remain committed to providing educational pathways that help physical therapists develop advanced competencies, pursue board certification, and expand their professional opportunities.Whether a physical therapist is a practice owner seeking to integrate diagnostic services, an experienced clinician pursuing advanced specialization, or a professional looking to distinguish themselves through additional education, HODS/AACE offers programs designed to support that professional growth.The future of physical therapy will be shaped by those who continue to expand their knowledge, develop advanced clinical skills, and embrace new opportunities to serve their patients.HODS/AACE invites physical therapists nationwide to explore its educational programs and become part of a growing community of professionals committed to advancing clinical electrophysiology and elevating the physical therapy profession.About Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) and the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis (AACE)Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) is an organization dedicated to advancing the physical therapy profession through clinical innovation, advanced diagnostic services, professional education, and business development opportunities.The American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis (AACE) provides advanced education and training in clinical electrophysiology, including electrodiagnostic testing, clinical mentorship, and educational pathways for physical therapists pursuing specialization in clinical electrophysiology.Together, HODS and AACE are committed to strengthening the role of physical therapists within the healthcare system through advanced education, diagnostic expertise, professional development, and clinical excellence.Learn MoreFor additional information about the HODS/AACE Clinical Electrophysiology Residency, Diplomate programs, and advanced electrodiagnostic education opportunities, visit:American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis:Hands-On Diagnostics:HODS/AACE - Advancing Education. Developing Specialists. Elevating the Physical Therapy Profession.

Dimitrios Kostopoulos

Hands-On Diagnostics

+1 917-538-2242

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HODS/AACE Leads the Nation in Developing Board-Certified Clinical Electrophysiology Specialists News Provided By Hands-On Diagnostics November 11, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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