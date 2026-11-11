Shane Van Boening And Fedor Gorst Lead Team USA Training At Classic Billiards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Official Mosconi Cup training camp Nov. 17–20 features three Classic-sponsored Team USA players, free fan events, and preparation for ESPN coverage.

LAUDERHILL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some of the biggest names in professional billiards are coming to South Florida as Classic Billiards announces that it has been selected as the official training camp home for the 2026 USA Mosconi Cup Team.Led by legendary American pool champion Shane Van Boening and international superstar Fedor Gorst, Team USA will gather at the Lauderhill facility November 17–20 for four days of intensive preparation ahead of one of professional pool's most prestigious international competitions.The training camp holds special significance for Classic Billiards, which proudly sponsors three members of Team USA: Fedor Gorst, Tyler Styer, and Justin Bergman. Having three sponsored athletes representing the United States reflects the venue's commitment to supporting elite American billiards talent.Van Boening, a five-time U.S. Open 9-Ball Champion and one of the most recognizable figures in American billiards, is making his 20th Mosconi Cup appearance. Gorst, a former World 9-Ball Champion and one of the world's highest-ranked players, brings exceptional international experience and championship credentials.Throughout the four-day camp, Team USA will utilize Classic Billiards' world-class facilities for daytime practice sessions, strategy development, and team preparation ahead of its showdown with Europe.The Mosconi Cup Returns to ESPNWidely regarded as pool's equivalent of golf's Ryder Cup, the Mosconi Cup pits the best players from the United States against Europe's elite in an electrifying team competition.The 2026 Mosconi Cup marks a highly anticipated return to ESPN, bringing one of professional pool's biggest rivalries back to a major American sports broadcaster.The tournament takes place November 27–30 at the Caribe Royale Orlando, with live coverage available nationwide on ESPN+ through the ESPN App.With Team USA preparing for this nationally televised showdown at Classic Billiards, South Florida will play a direct role in the team's pursuit of Mosconi Cup glory.Three Classic Billiards-Sponsored Players Represent Team USAFor Classic Billiards, hosting the American team's training camp is particularly meaningful because of its existing relationships with three players competing for the United States.Fedor Gorst, a world champion and one of the most accomplished players of his generation, has established himself as a dominant force in international pool.Tyler Styer, an accomplished American professional and experienced international competitor, brings championship experience and competitive intensity.Justin Bergman, a respected veteran of American professional pool and previous Mosconi Cup competitor, adds valuable experience and a proven competitive pedigree.All three proudly represent Classic Billiards through sponsorship relationships, underscoring the venue's commitment to elevating American billiards on the world stage.Free Public Events: Meet Team USA and Celebrate the SendoffClassic Billiards will host two special events, both FREE and open to the public, giving fans a rare opportunity to meet and celebrate the American team.Tuesday, November 17 - Team USA Meet & Greet7:00 PM | FREE ADMISSIONFans can meet the 2026 USA Mosconi Cup players, take photographs, collect autographs, and interact with some of America's finest professional pool talent.Friday, November 20 - Official Team USA Sendoff7:00 PM | FREE ADMISSIONClassic Billiards will transform its popular Friday Night Tournament into a red, white, and blue celebration as the South Florida billiards community comes together to send Team USA off in style.Fans are encouraged to wear their American colors, bring friends and family, and help create an unforgettable atmosphere of support. Guests can also enjoy Classic Billiards' famous chicken wings, full-service bar, and restaurant.A World-Class Training EnvironmentClassic Billiards has established itself as a destination for professional billiards, major tournaments, and international competition.The recently expanded facility features 27 professional-quality pool tables, including Diamond tables, the signature Aramith Arena, a massive LED video wall, and an entertainment setup combining competitive billiards with a full-service sports bar.The venue has hosted prestigious competitions including the WPBA Players Championship, Premier League Pool, and the World Nineball Tour-ranking Vice City Open."Having Team USA choose Classic Billiards as its official training ground is an incredible honor," said Dave Bartosiak, co-owner of Classic Billiards. "We've worked hard to build something special here in South Florida - a place where world-class professionals feel at home and everyday pool fans can experience the game at its highest level."Bartosiak added, "What makes this even more exciting is that three of the guys wearing the red, white, and blue are part of the Classic Billiards family. We've supported Fedor, Tyler, and Justin because we believe in them and in the future of American pool. Now we get to help prepare them for one of the biggest competitions of their careers, right here in our own backyard.""We want the entire South Florida pool community to be part of this. Come meet the players Tuesday, celebrate with us Friday night, and let's make sure these guys leave knowing they've got an army of American pool fans behind them. We want that Mosconi Cup back on American soil!"Media Opportunity - Television, Photography & InterviewsTelevision stations, sports reporters, photographers, and other news media are invited to contact Classic Billiards to arrange interviews, photography, and potential filming opportunities during Team USA's November 17–20 training camp.The presence of internationally recognized players, including Shane Van Boening and Fedor Gorst, offers news organizations a unique opportunity to capture behind-the-scenes footage as America's top players prepare for international competition.Advance coordination is required for access to practice sessions, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes filming. Media representatives are also welcome at both public events.Event InformationClassic Billiards4573 N University Dr, Lauderhill, FL 33351Team USA Training Camp: November 17–20, 2026 - Daytime practice sessionsMeet & Greet: Tuesday, November 17, 7:00 PM - FREETeam USA Sendoff: Friday, November 20, 7:00 PM - FREE2026 Mosconi Cup: November 27–30, Caribe Royale Orlando - ESPNAbout Classic BilliardsLocated in Lauderhill, Florida, Classic Billiards combines world-class billiards with a full-service sports bar and restaurant known for its award-winning chicken wings. Featuring 27 professional-quality pool tables, a purpose-built arena, and a giant LED video wall, the venue regularly hosts professional tournaments and international exhibitions.

David Bartosiak

Classic Billiards

+1 954-533-5679

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Shane Van Boening and Fedor Gorst Lead Team USA Training at Classic Billiards News Provided By Classic Billiards November 11, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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