MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Glow Oncology Remembers Carissa Hocevar, Fierce Advocate and Champion for Cancer Patients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / --GLOW Oncology Mourns the Loss of Founding Member and Patient Advocate Carissa Hocevar, Whose Courage and Vision Will Continue to InspireFort Lauderdale, Florida | November 11, 2026 - Global Leadership in Oncology & Wellness (GLOW Oncology) is deeply saddened by the passing of Carissa Hocevar, a founding member, board member, and passionate patient advocate whose extraordinary courage and dedication helped shape the organization and its mission.Diagnosed with Stage IV signet-cell stomach cancer at just 40 years old in March 2020, Carissa transformed her cancer journey into a mission to educate, empower, and support others. A two-time stomach cancer survivor, Carissa achieved cancer-free status in December 2021. Her experience with innovative treatments, including Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), became a defining part of her advocacy and strengthened her belief in the life-changing potential of research and clinical trials. She often spoke about how access to clinical trials had given her precious additional time and an opportunity to continue living, advocating, and making a difference.That experience fueled her passion for educating patients about clinical trials, emerging treatments, and the importance of innovation. She wanted others to understand that clinical trials are not simply research opportunities; they can represent access to new possibilities and hope. Carissa believed that patients must have a voice in shaping the science that could change their lives. However, her vision extended beyond sharing her own story. She wanted the patient voice front and center in drug development, research, and the advancement of better treatments and cures. She believed patients and advocates should have a meaningful place at the table alongside researchers, clinicians, and the scientific community.As a GLOW founding member, Carissa helped build the organization's patient advocacy presence on TikTok, bringing oncology education and clinical trial awareness directly to patients and caregivers.“Carissa was so much more than a board member. She was family, a driving force behind GLOW, and a powerful voice for patients,” said Andrea P. Eidelman, Esq., Co-Founder, President and CEO of GLOW Oncology.“Her own experience showed her why clinical trials and innovation matter. She wanted patients to understand the science, have access to new opportunities, and help shape the future of cancer care. Her courage, passion, and vision will remain part of everything we do.”Honor Carissa's Legacy. Help Continue Her Vision.GLOW will honor Carissa's life and legacy during a special tribute with the Oncology Brothers on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET, on TikTok @glowoncology.The community is invited to join us in celebrating her advocacy and continuing the conversation she cared so deeply about.Carissa believed in a future where patients are not simply part of the cancer conversation-they help shape it. In her memory, we invite friends, family, colleagues, and the cancer community to support GLOW Oncology by making a donation designated“In Memory of Carissa Hocevar.” .Your generosity will help GLOW continue the work Carissa cared so deeply about: educating and empowering patients, connecting advocates with researchers and clinicians, expanding clinical trial awareness and access, and amplifying the patient voice to help advance better treatments and cures.Together, we can carry her vision forward and work toward a brighter tomorrow for everyone affected by cancer.Continue her vision. Amplify the patient voice. Bring advocates to the science. Build a better tomorrow.About GLOW OncologyGlobal Leadership in Oncology & Wellness (GLOW Oncology) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and connecting patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and advocates. Through education, advocacy, and partnerships, GLOW works to advance health equity, increase clinical trial awareness and access, and ensure that the patient voice helps shape the future of cancer care.Learn more at and follow @glowoncology on TikTok.

Andrea Eidelman

Global Leadership In Oncology and Wellness, Corp.

+1 305-298-4848

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Glow Oncology Remembers Carissa Hocevar, Fierce Advocate and Champion for Cancer Patients News Provided By Global Leadership In Oncology and Wellness, Corp. November 11, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Science, Social Media



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